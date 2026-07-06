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Trinity Ordination at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina in Lagos

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Trinity Ordination at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0216

L-r… Okeremi Akinyemi Olutosin: Oyekanmi Akintunde Ebenezer: Bishop of Lagos Anglican Communion The Rt.Revd .Dr.Ifedola Okupevi, his wife Mrs Modupe Okpuevi, Ayenuyo Damilare Kolawole: Oside Damilola Moses: (all Deacons) during the Trinity Ordination ‘ theme. My year of kingdom Expectation and Preparation held at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina in Lagos on 5/7/2026… Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

L-r… Olori Adenike Ashiru; Prof. Toyin Ashiru; Mr. Dapo Egbeyemi; Otunba Bimbo Ashiru; Sir Dr. Bara Kabaka Brown.

Cross Section of the Deacons and priest and the Trinity Ordination.

Bishop of Lagos Anglican Communion The Rt.Revd .Dr.Ifedola Okupevi his wife Mrs Modupe (middle) Pose with the legal ” luminary” The Diocese of Lagos Church of Nigeria ( Anglican Communion).

L-r …Oyekanmi Akintunde Ebenezer: Oside Damilola Moses: Bishop of Lagos Anglican Communion The Rt.Revd .Dr.Ifedola Okupevi; Ayenuyo Damilare Kolawole; Okeremi Akinyemi Olutosin (all Deacons).

From 4th left … Provost Cathedral Church of Christ Marina. Very Rev’d Olusegun Ladeinde: Dr.Ifedola Okupevi, his wife Mrs Modupe Okpuevi: during the Trinity Ordination ‘ theme. My year of kingdom Expectation and Preparation held at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina in Lagos on 5/7/2026… Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

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