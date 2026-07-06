Tinubu commissions new Body of Benchers annex in Abuja, hails ‘Renewed Hope’ for justice system

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, officially commissioned the new Office Annex of the Body of Benchers in the Institution and Research District, Abuja, describing it as a bold statement of his administration’s commitment to the rule of law and judicial independence.

Speaking at the ceremony the President said the modern facility was more than “a beautiful edifice crafted with architectural excellence.”

“Today’s ceremony is a resounding affirmation of our administration’s steadfast commitment to the rule of law, the independence of our institutions, and the dignity of the Nigerian legal profession,” Tinubu said.

Represented by the Secretary General of the Federation, George Akume,

the President linked the project to his government’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, stressing that democracy cannot thrive without strong, well-equipped institutions.

“The Body of Benchers as the gatekeeper of the legal profession stands at the very apex of this institutional framework. It is only fitting that an institution of such monumental national significance is housed in an edifice that reflects its prestige, responsibility, and dignity,” he said.

The President pushed back against claims that executive support for the judiciary amounts to interference.

“The provision of infrastructure for the legal community and the judiciary is not an interference in the independence of another arm of government. Rather, it is a constitutional and collaborative duty of the Executive,” he stated.

More for the Legal Ecosystem

Tinubu announced additional investments around the legal district. Through the Federal Capital Territory Administration, the government has approved and commenced construction of two 300-capacity hostels for the Nigerian Law School in Bwari.

He also noted the completion of the access road linking the Body of Benchers Secretariat to Nile University, and the ongoing construction of a dedicated Fire Service Station for institutions in the area. The road is among projects slated for commissioning to mark the administration’s third year in office.

The President singled out FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, and his team for what he called “unmatched” delivery in the last three years.

“When I appointed Minister Wike, I gave him a clear mandate: to transform Abuja into a modern, functional, and world-class capital city,” Tinubu said, citing the Court of Appeal Complex, new Judges’ Quarters, and the Outer Southern Expressway as evidence of an “urban renaissance.”

“The timely completion and handover of this Body of Benchers Annex is yet another feather in that cap of accelerated governance. It shows that when the leadership is focused, things get done, and they get done right,” he added.

Charge to the Benchers

Addressing the Chairman of the Body of Benchers, HRM Albert Akpomudje, SAN, and members present, Tinubu urged them to use the new annex as “a sanctuary for justice, mentorship, and deep reflection.”

“Let this edifice stand as a permanent pillar of professional excellence, accountability, and national unity,” he said, reaffirming his administration’s pledge to ensure judicial officers are “well-housed, well-remunerated, and provided with the tools to dispense justice without fear or favor.”

The President then declared the Office Annex for the Body of Benchers, Abuja, officially open “to the glory of God and for the advancement of justice in Nigeria.”

In his keynote address, Barr

Nyesom Wike, revealed that the new Body of Benchers Office Annex was delivered through a supplementary budget approved by President Bola Tinubu after what he described as “prayer” and direct intervention.

Wike thanked the President for attending 19 days of project commissioning in the FCT since June 9, a streak expected to run until July 17.

“Mr. President, we want to sincerely thank you for all your support and for this opportunity you have given to us. You’ve never abandoned us in terms of release of funds to enable us do our work,” Wike said.

He recounted how the project came about following a request by former Body of Benchers Chairman, Chief Adegboyega Solomon Awomolo, SAN.

“When he came to see me and said he was making me a member of the Infrastructure Committee, I said, ‘you know I’m a politician? Tell me what you came for.’ He said the current place was inadequate and they wanted an annex,” Wike narrated.

According to him, with the main budget already passed, he advised Awomolo to “pray.”

“I said, ‘if you’re a prayer warrior, pray. Let me go and meet Mr. President and see what we can do.’ Luckily, he prayed very well and Mr. President said, ‘Put it in the supplementary budget.’ And that was approved by the National Assembly,” the Minister stated.

Wike noted that a similar approval was given for the Federal High Court project, but because the court “did not take advantage,” the FCTA redirected the funds to construct roads in rural areas.

The Minister also announced that another major road in the legal district will be commissioned on Thursday, July 8, by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He said the idea was raised by the former Chief Justice during a Call to Bar ceremony attended by Wike’s son.

“He said, ‘We have our landlord here. Let us take the advantage that he is there to see that we find a way to decongest the traffic situation.’ He said we should construct another road which is along this area. My lord, I want to say that on the 8th, that road will be commissioned by the Vice President,” Wike disclosed.

Wike said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, had asked him why the FCTA moves fast on judiciary-related projects.

“I said, ‘Sir, when it is your own turn, don’t do. This is our own period, I have to utilize it so that when I go out, nobody will ask me, while you were there, what did you do?’” he said.

He added that after the Body of Benchers event, the FCTA would proceed to the Nigerian Law School to commission residences for lecturers and administrative staff.

Wike assured the new leadership of the Body of Benchers of continued support.

“Mr. Chairman, now we are here, if you have any request, let us know on time, and we are going to support you,” he said.

Giving the vote of thanks, FCT Minister of State Dr. Mariya Mahmoud restated the Administration’s dedication to building strong institutions rooted in justice, discipline, and the rule of law.

She described the new annex as a landmark achievement for the legal profession and a reflection of Nigeria’s drive for professionalism, ethics, and better access to justice.

According to her, the project is more than just new buildings — it’s a direct investment in institutions that protect the credibility of the justice system.

The launch, she said, highlights the need to give the Body of Benchers a suitable workspace to carry out its core duties in legal training, professional conduct, and upholding standards in the legal field.

Dr. Mahmoud also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for backing institutional reforms and national growth under the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that his focus on good governance and the rule of law lays the groundwork for lasting progress.

She further commended FCT Minister Barr. Nyesom Wike for his forward-looking leadership, which she said is driving both physical and institutional transformation in Abuja — especially in areas tied to governance, justice, and public service.