Senator Yaradua Salutes Nigerian Army at 163

-Calls for Stronger Civil-Military Ties

By Ignatius Okorocha,Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yaradua, felicitated with the Chief of Army Staff, officers, soldiers and veterans of the Nigerian Army on the occasion of the 2026 Nigerian Army Day Celebration, describing July 6 as a landmark day in the history of the nation’s military.

Speaking on Monday, Senator Yaradua noted that this year’s celebration marks 163 years of distinguished dedication and service by the Nigerian Army to the nation. He said for over a century and a half, the Army has remained a pillar of stability, courage and sacrifice in defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Senator also reflected on the theme of this year’s celebration, “Protecting the Nation and Serving the People: A Way Forward for the Nigerian Army,” saying it captures the constitutional mandate of the Army and its evolving relationship with society.

“Beyond the defence of our borders, the theme underscores professionalism, accountability, innovation and service as the bedrock of modern military operations.

It reminds us that national security is not achieved by capability alone, but also by the confidence, trust and cooperation of the people,” he stated.

Senator Yaradua paid tribute to troops deployed in the North-West, North-East and other theatres battling banditry, terrorism and other security threats.

He acknowledged their sacrifices in preserving communities and restoring hope, while also honouring fallen heroes and praying for the quick recovery of those wounded in action.

The lawmaker reaffirmed the commitment of the Senate Committee on Army to providing legislative backing, oversight and resources needed to build a modern, well-equipped and accountable Army. He cited the ongoing review of the Armed Forces Act and other interventions as part of efforts to ensure the military has a fit-for-purpose legal and welfare framework that addresses 21st century security challenges.

In his closing remarks, Senator Yaradua expressed hope that the celebration would renew national appreciation for the Army’s legacy, inspire greater patriotism and strengthen the partnership between the military and citizens.

He urged officers and soldiers to remain steadfast, professional and people-focused in discharging their constitutional duties, adding that “the Senate and the people of Nigeria stand firmly with you.”