OTC and URTeC announce strategic co-location to accelerate energy innovation

UGO AMADI

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) and the Unconventional Resources Technology Conference (URTeC) will be co-located 3–5 May 2027 at Reliant Park in Houston, Texas, bringing together two of the energy industry’s most influential technology communities, and expanding opportunities for exhibitors to connect with a broader audience of technical and business decision-makers.

While each event will remain distinct in focus and identity, participants will have new opportunities to engage across both events through bundled attendance options and expanded exhibition access.

Many of the technologies transforming today’s energy industry are no longer confined to a single operating environment. Advances in artificial intelligence, digital workflows, drilling optimization, automation, subsurface analytics, emissions management, remote operations, and carbon solutions are increasingly being adapted, refined, and deployed across offshore and unconventional resource projects worldwide.

From Vaca Muerta and the Permian Basin to offshore Brazil, and the Middle East, operators face growing pressure to improve capital efficiency, accelerate technology adoption, strengthen operational performance, and deliver measurable business results. As a result, some of the industry’s most valuable innovations emerge when solutions developed in one environment are discovered, evaluated, and applied in another.

The co-location of OTC and URTeC expands the scale and speed of that exchange.

For exhibitors, this means access to a broader community of operators, technology leaders, researchers, and business decision-makers seeking solutions that can improve performance, sustainability, and economic outcomes. It also creates greater alignment with the conversations shaping technology adoption, investment priorities, and industry transformation across global energy markets.

OTC will continue to serve as the premier destination for offshore energy professionals. URTeC will continue to lead technical discussions around unconventional resource development. Together, they create an environment where innovations can move more rapidly across disciplines, organizations, operating environments, and into broader application.

Designed to be additive for all participants, this co-location expands opportunities for visibility, engagement, lead generation, and thought leadership while preserving the technical excellence and market leadership that define both events.

The future of energy will be shaped not only by new technologies, but by how quickly the industry can identify, adapt, and scale them. OTC and URTeC accelerate that process, helping innovations move from insight to implementation faster.

OTC’s global events, including its flagship Houston event, OTC Brasil, and OTC Asia, have welcomed more than 3 million professionals. It is the largest and most prestigious platform where industry leaders converge to exchange ideas, explore the latest innovations, and build invaluable connections. Be a part of the community that drives the future of offshore energy by attending an OTC event today! For more information, visit www.otcnet.org.

The Unconventional Resources Technology Conference (URTeC) is a premier event focused on the latest science and technology applied to exploration and development of unconventional resources, with special emphasis on integration of the technical/professional disciplines. The conference continues to be the best opportunity you’ll have to exchange information, formulate strategic ideas, and solve problems to manage and optimize your unconventional resource plays. URTeC is comprised of three sponsoring organizations – Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE); American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG); Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), plus three endorsing organizations – American Rock Mechanics Association (ARMA); Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (SPEE); Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts (SPWLA). This combination of the world’s leading professional societies has brought both depth and breadth to the technical base of the conference which has attributed to the URTeC’s collaborative platform and innovation exchange sustaining and propelling our industry’s ongoing success.