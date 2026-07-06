NOG 2026: Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Local Participation Hits 61%, as NCDMB Targets Manufacturing, Vendor Growth .

To Begin In-Country Capacity Audits Soon

UGO AMADI

After decades of pushing for control of its resources, Nigeria has broken through. Local players now account for 61 per cent of participation in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Ogbe, disclosed this today Monday during his keynote address at the 25th Edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week Conference & Exhibition in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme, “Shaping the Next Phase of Local Content Growth,” Ogbe revealed that the country has effectively reversed decades of foreign dominance in the sector, transitioning from a baseline of under 5 per cent local utility to a robust, indigenous-driven ecosystem.

“Over the last 15 years, Nigeria’s local content journey has become a remarkable success story,” Ogbe declared, adding that, “Through the implementation of the NOGICD Act of 2010, we have transformed local participation in the oil and gas industry from marginal levels of less than 5% to 61% a situation where Nigerians now own assets, provide services, execute projects, and contribute significantly across the oil and gas value chain.”

While applauding indigenous players for this achievement, the NCDMB boss quickly noted that the 61 per cent threshold marks the end of an era and the beginning of another. He stressed that the next phase of the board’s strategy must move beyond mere compliance metrics toward deep-rooted industrialization and global competitiveness.

“These achievements deserve to be celebrated,” Ogbe noted, addin: “However, they also compel us to ask a fundamental question: What comes next? The next phase of local content growth must go beyond participation and compliance. It must focus on capacity expansion, industrialization, manufacturing, sustainability and global competitiveness.”

To ensure this 61 per cent participation is sustained and upscaled, he said the NCDMB, in alignment with Presidential Directives, has partnered with NIPEX, NUPRC, NMDPRA, NNPC, and the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) to create a harmonized ranking system.

According to him, the next key action is to commence modification of our various certification portals in readiness for the joint industry capacity audits of in-country manufacturers and service providers operating within the oil and gas industry.

He said the audit will begin in the third quarter 2026.

“The outcome of the in-country capacity audit will provide a detailed understanding of existing capabilities, eliminate intermediaries, improve contracting cycle timelines, and ensure direct patronage of established service providers for business sustainability and growth,”

He continued: “The findings from the exercise will also enable the Board and industry stakeholders to make informed decisions regarding investment priorities, technology partnerships, financing support, and policy interventions.”

He however noted that the board also took a hardline stance against operators failing to remit their statutory fees into the Nigerian Content Development Fund (NCDF), which serves as the financial engine room for building domestic capability.

Ogbe warned that possessing an NCDF Compliance Certificate will now be treated as an uncompromising gate pass for doing business.

“It is therefore unacceptable for any company to withhold, delay, or fail to remit its statutory contributions to the Nigerian Content Development Fund (NCDF),” Ogbe warned.

He said: “The Board will continue to strengthen its compliance and enforcement mechanisms and will not hesitate to invoke all available regulatory measures to ensure compliance… possession of a valid NCDF Compliance Certificate is increasingly becoming an important requirement for participation in industry opportunities and regulatory engagements.”