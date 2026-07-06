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HRM Lois Ihwo congratulates Kingsley Awodi on inauguration as President of Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation

by Peter Anayo0172

Her Royal Majesty and Chief Executive Officer of Dee Utensils, Amb. Lois Andrew Ihwo, has congratulated the newly inaugurated President of the Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation, Kingsley James Awodi, on his assumption of office, expressing confidence in his ability to lead the federation to greater heights.

In a congratulatory message on Saturday, Amb. Ihwo prayed for a successful and impactful tenure, noting that Awodi’s emergence as president is a demonstration of the overwhelming confidence members of the federation have reposed in his leadership, competence, and vision for the future of para-powerlifting in Nigeria.

She said Awodi has, over the years, distinguished himself as a committed sports administrator and dependable stakeholder whose dedication, experience, and passion have prepared him to usher in a new era of growth, excellence, and innovation within the federation.

According to her, his leadership is expected to strengthen the development of para-powerlifting, enhance athlete welfare, and further elevate Nigeria’s standing as a dominant force in the global para-powerlifting community.

A passionate advocate for sports development, Amb. Ihwo has made remarkable contributions to talent discovery and grassroots sports development through the sponsorship of sporting competitions and consistent support for athletes and sports initiatives across different communities.

The renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist holds the revered title of Trauraruwan Matan Kasar Jiwa (The Shining Star of Jiwa Land), a recognition of her commitment to humanitarian service, community development, and the promotion of peace and unity.

She has also remained actively involved in youth and women empowerment programmes, investing in capacity-building initiatives that continue to improve livelihoods and create opportunities for sustainable development within Jiwa and beyond.

Awodi, shortly after his inauguration, expressed gratitude to members of the federation for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation.

He pledged to work closely with the National Sports Commission, coaches, athletes, technical officials, and development partners to consolidate Nigeria’s position as one of the world’s leading nations in para-powerlifting while advancing policies and programmes that will ensure the sustained growth and international competitiveness of the sport.

 

For a better society

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