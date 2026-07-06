Housing Ministry demands easier land access to drive affordable homes

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development will lead discussions on land administration and reforms, and their critical role in expanding access to affordable housing for low-income and informal workers during the 20th edition of the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS @20 – Legacy Edition).

The Ministry’s Land Administration Session, scheduled to hold during the housing show from July 13–18, 2026 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, is expected to bring housing sector stakeholders together to discuss and share ideas on how to improve access to land for affordable and low-cost housing development in Nigeria and Africa.

Stakeholders expected at the event include State Commissioners for Lands, Directors of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Surveyors-General, Directors of Lands, policymakers, development partners, investors and housing sector stakeholders to chart practical pathways for improving access to land and accelerating housing delivery.

The session forms part of the Ministry’s broader commitment to advancing land reforms as a strategic enabler for affordable housing and sustainable urban development, particularly for low-income earners who continue to face challenges arising from limited access to land and housing finance.

With the theme of AIHS 2026, “Housing Solutions for Low Income and Informal Workers in Africa,” discussions will focus on strengthening land governance systems, improving land administration processes and leveraging technology to create more transparent, efficient and investment-friendly frameworks capable of supporting large-scale housing development.

Key areas of engagement will include land digitisation, automation of land administration processes, land registration reforms, property titling, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), geospatial technologies, cadastral management and innovative strategies for expanding access to land for affordable housing.

The session is also expected to strengthen collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, state governments, development finance institutions, housing finance institutions, private investors and international development partners in driving reforms that support housing delivery and urban growth.

Participating states will have the opportunity to showcase ongoing initiatives, exchange best practices and engage with potential technical and financing partners to develop sustainable and bankable housing projects capable of attracting investment.

The Ministry believes that efficient and transparent land administration remains central to achieving affordable housing objectives and delivering inclusive urban development across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer, AIHS, Festus Adebayo, stated that the session will strengthen collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Housing and various stakeholders in advancing land reforms and access for housing development.

The Africa International Housing Show, now in its 20th edition, remains Africa’s largest housing and construction platform, attracting participants from over 25 countries including Ministers, Governors, investors, development institutions, manufacturers, researchers and housing professionals. This was according to a statement signed by Badamasi Haiba, Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry.