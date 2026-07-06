Ethical, balanced journalism essential to northern Nigeria ‘s future – Information Minister

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, speaking at the inaugural Arewa Media Summit in Kano on Monday, has called on media professionals in Northern Nigeria to uphold ethical, balanced and responsible journalism, saying the region’s future will be shaped not only by development projects but also by the stories told about its people and its potential.

“The future of Northern Nigeria will not be determined only by the quality of our roads, our farms or our industries. It will also be shaped by the quality of our ideas and the stories we tell about ourselves,” the Minister said on Monday while delivering the keynote address at the inaugural Arewa Media Summit in Kano.

He said the media remains one of the most powerful forces for shaping public opinion, attracting investment, preserving culture, strengthening democracy and promoting national unity. “The theme of this Summit, ‘Government-Citizen Accord: Accountability, Responsibility and Ethical Media Practice, reminds us that democracy works best when government is accountable, citizens participate responsibly, and the media performs its constitutional role with professionalism, fairness and integrity. These are partners in building a peaceful, prosperous and united Nigeria,” he said.

This was contained in the statement signed by Special Assistant ( Media) to the Minister, Rabiu Ibrahim.

The Minister noted that while digital technology has created new opportunities for communication and economic growth, it has also increased the spread of misinformation and disinformation. “Falsehood often travels faster than truth. That is why professional journalism has never been more important. Credible journalism must continue to stand for accuracy, fairness, verification and responsibility,” he stated.

Idris reaffirmed the Tinubu Administration’s commitment to press freedom and constructive engagement with the media. “We remain committed to upholding press freedom as a pillar of democracy and to creating an enabling environment where journalists can carry out their duties professionally. Democracy flourishes when citizens are well informed, and the media performs its watchdog role responsibly,” he said.

The Minister urged journalists to present a balanced picture of Northern Nigeria by reporting both its challenges and its progress. “Northern Nigeria is far more than insecurity. It is home to entrepreneurs, farmers, innovators, researchers, artists, and young people who are transforming their communities every day. These stories deserve to be told alongside the challenges because they present a fuller and more accurate picture of our region,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the Renewed Hope Agenda, Idris said the Federal Government is investing in infrastructure, education, security and economic reforms to unlock opportunities across the country. He cited the Four Legacy Highway Projects, the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), and ongoing investments in rail, energy and logistics as key initiatives driving growth, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

He also highlighted two major milestones under the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the establishment of the International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMILI) and the launch of the Digital Switch Over (FreeTV) platform. “These initiatives will strengthen responsible journalism, expand access to quality broadcasting, create jobs, promote local content and position Nigeria as a leader in the fight against misinformation and disinformation,” the Minister said.

Calling on media practitioners to help shape a better future for the region, Idris said, “Tell the stories of our innovators. Tell the stories of our farmers. Tell the stories of our entrepreneurs. Tell stories that inspire confidence without abandoning truth. Tell stories that unite rather than divide.”

The inaugural Arewa Media Summit, convened by Malam Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Public Enlightenment, brought together journalists, broadcasters, filmmakers, digital creators, academics, communication professionals and policymakers.

The summit was attended by the Executive Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf; the Executive Governor of Yobe state, ably represented by the SSG of Yobe State, Dr. Mohammed Goje; the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, ably represented by Honourable Commissioner of Information Kebbi State, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed BK; the Honourable Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha; the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga; the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun; the President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Comrade Alhassan Yahaya, the Honourable Commissioner of Information, Kaduna State, Alhaji Ahmed Maiyaki, amongst other important dignitaries.