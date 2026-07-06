Eat natural, live healthy: Entrepreneur tells Nigerians to reject toxic foods

From Farm to flour bag, grain processing is quietly powering Nigeria’s kitchens in private homes and restaurants every day.

In this interview, we spoke to a thoroughbred grain flour producer who has built a business turning yam, plantain, Beans and Wheat flour into the everyday staples millions rely on.

She shares with Our Assistant Editor, Chinwe Odita, how consumer convenience, health considerations and passion drove her into the business. She also speaks of what it takes to maintain quality at scale and where opportunities lie for export in future.

Below are the excerpts:

Tell us about yourself and what you studied in school?

My name is Mrs Chioma Ononye. I’m the founder of De Luxe flour. I studied Micro-Biology and Brewing from Enugu state University of Science and Technology. I’m a student of Rome Business School Nigeria. I have 21yrs experience in the food industry. I’m the author of “Common Mistakes to Avoid As A Food Entrepreneur.” I have participated in food research by highly recognized institutions like IITA on yam seedlings.

In the difficult manufacturing environment of Nigeria, what gave you the courage to go into production?

I gained the courage to get into food production by observing a gap in the food industry back then. As a young wife I discovered that Nigerian market had a few variety of products that can be consumed as swallow so I created whole wheat flour and unripe plantain flour.

I validated my idea by testing these products with family and friends. Their positive response gave me the courage to turn it to a business. I started my business from one room in my house. I have a supportive husband who gave me funds to start my business.

The manufacturing sector in Nigeria is indeed tough but I draw strength from God and I invest a lot in training. Knowledge gained through continuous learning helps me to build resilience against the challenges.

What inspired you to start producing rice, yam, beans, millet and plantain flour? Was there a gap you saw in the market?

> “The inspiration for De Luxe Flour came from a glaring gap I noticed in the Nigerian food industry. When we launched, the market offered very limited variety for traditional ‘swallow’ options. Consumers were essentially restricted to standard staples like garri, fufu, and semovita. I wanted to introduce something entirely different, healthier, and more functional. This drove us to create premium, wellness-focused alternatives like whole wheat and 100% unripe plantain flour, giving health-conscious consumers a better option.

How has the business grown since you started? What has surprised you most about consumer demand?

> Our business has scaled significantly, both in terms of market size and consumer demographics. Today, De Luxe Flour products have penetrated individual retail households to commercial food industries that use our products as food ingredients. One of my most fascinating discoveries along this journey is that food products experience trend cycles much like fashion and entertainment. Consumer preferences shift rapidly, which means continuous innovation is mandatory for us to maintain our competitive edge and stay ahead of the curve.

What makes your flour brand different from others on the shelf?

> Our primary differentiators are uncompromised food safety, nutritional integrity, and transparency. Unlike brands that prioritize profit over health, we adhere to strict international food safety standards to safeguard consumer wellness. We utilize processing methods that retain the nutritional value of our ingredients without compromising the texture, taste, and quality of the final product. Furthermore, our labels feature ingredient transparency; we believe consumers have a right to know exactly what is in their food, which has helped us build deep-rooted brand trust over the years.

Walk us through your production process- how do you ensure your rice, yam, beans and plantain flour stays nutritious, clean, and consistent?

> Quality control is embedded in our corporate DNA. We enforce a rigorous, end-to-end monitoring system that begins at the farm gate and extends through to our processing facility and final packaging. Every phase of production is heavily supervised, and our food handlers undergo strict hygiene compliance checks. we ensure absolute consistency, premium quality, and total food safety in every batch we release. We obtain customer feedback from consumers

Why should families switch from fresh pounded yam or beans to your flour? What convenience or health benefits does it offer?

> We observed a worrying trend where busy African families were abandoning traditional, nutrient-dense culinary staples for over-processed foods simply because of convenience. Traditional preparation takes hours. De Luxe Flour bridges this gap by offering a product range that preserves our rich food culture while respecting the time constraints of modern life. For instance, with De Luxe Beans Flour. consumers can prepare authentic moi-moi or akara in minutes—completely eliminating the stress of soaking, peeling, and grinding beans. Similarly, our Poundo Yam delivers a soft, fluffy, premium meal in less than ten minutes. We are essentially selling time and peace of mind, wrapped in nutrition.

*Do you source your grains locally from Nigerian farmers

How do you work with farmers and communities?*

> We are deeply committed to backward integration; 100% of our grains and raw agricultural inputs are locally sourced right here in Nigeria. We support local smallholder farmers by off-taking their produce in bulk, which guarantees them a stable income. However, our relationship goes beyond transactional trade. We train these farmers and aggregators in Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and help them form organized clusters through strategic aggregation. This approach not only secures our supply chain but also directly drives financial empowerment and economic growth within rural communities.

How do you handle storage, shelf life and food safety for your flours?

> We mitigate post-harvest losses and ensure extended shelf life by strictly enforcing Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) across all our storage and processing facilities. Our infrastructure is optimized for climate and pest control to preserve product freshness naturally. Additionally, we invest in continuous, research and training for our production team to ensure that our operations always align with modern food safety standards.

Nutritionalists talk a lot about millet and beans for health. Can you throw more light on this?

Our commitment to millet and beans is deeply rooted in their exceptional nutritional profile. From a health and wellness perspective, these two ingredients deliver great , benefits:

Creates a Complete Protein:Both grains provide complete plant-based protein. They are rich in Fibre .

Can you share 2-3 quick recipes or meal ideas that showcase how easy your flours are to use?

> Our product formulation is deeply intentional. De Luxe Unripe Plantain Flour is made from 100% unripe plantain, making it an excellent low-sugar alternative for managing diabetes and maintaining metabolic health compared to conventional heavy starches. De Luxe Beans Flour is an excellent, protein-rich option essential for childhood growth. We position our beans flour as a direct, nutritious alternative for busy parents, allowing them to easily whip up a wholesome, high-protein meal for their children in less time than it takes to cook a pack of nutrient-stripped, processed instant noodles.

Are your products gluten- free or suitable for people with dietary restrictions?

> We recognize that nutrition is the first line of defense for the human immune system. To support consumers managing specific health conditions and allergies, we offer a specialized range of naturally gluten-free flours. We ensure honest labeling on all packaging so that individuals with strict dietary restrictions can confidently make informed choices that support their health.

With the rising cost of food, how are you keeping your flour affordable for average Nigerian families?

> The current economic environment—characterized by hyperinflation in raw material sourcing and high energy costs—is incredibly challenging. However, we refuse to pass the entirety of these costs onto the consumer. To maintain affordability for everyday families, we have optimized our operational efficiency. We transitioned a portion of our factory operations to a solar energy system to reduce cost. Additionally, we leverage bulk, purchasing structures with our aggregated farmer clusters to buy raw materials at cheaper rates.

What role do you think locally processed flours like yours play in reducing Nigeria’s food import bill?

> Local agro-processing is a massive catalyst for economic stability. By processing locally, we significantly reduce Nigeria’s over-dependence on imported food, protecting our foreign exchange reserves. Furthermore, it promotes job creation across the entire agricultural value chain—from logistics and farming to manufacturing and retail distribution. It is a critical driver for economic growth.

What are your plans for expansion – new products, new states or exports?

> De Luxe Flour has a global vision . We are actively working on expanding our product lines and penetrating new geographic markets both within and outside the borders of Nigeria. Driven by the rapidly growing African diaspora, De Luxe Flour is fast evolving into an international brand. Our De Luxe Poundo Yam flour, in particular, is gaining strong international visibility, and we intend to scale our export structures over the next few years.

What’s the one thing you wish more Nigerians knew about cooking with grain flours like beans and yam flour?

> My message is an urgent call to return to nature. I want every Nigerian family to embrace the health benefits of cooking with natural, ingredients like the ones we offer. We need to collectively reject heavily preserved, over-processed imported alternatives. Today, we are seeing a tragic rise in chronic illnesses like kidney disease and cancer, much of which can be linked to artificial preservatives and toxic additives in modern food. Eating healthy isn’t a luxury; it is a long-term investment in survival.

Where can people buy your products, and how can they connect with your brand on social media?

> De Luxe Flour products are readily available on the shelves of major leading retail supermarket chains across Nigeria, including Jendol, Globus, Market Square, and Roban Stores, among others. For direct-to-consumer delivery, customers can order through our official website at www.deluxeflour.com.ng.You can also join our digital community and follow our journey on Instagram @deluxeflour and on Facebook De Luxe Flour Nigeria.

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