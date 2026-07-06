Devastating Lagos flood and the urgency for Sanwo-Olu to mitigate hardship

Ibrahim Quadri, News Editor

The devastating floods that followed the prolonged rainfall across Lagos State at the end of June have once again exposed the city’s vulnerability to extreme weather and renewed calls for urgent intervention to ease the hardship faced by residents.

Hours of heavy rainfall left many roads submerged, disrupted commercial activities, stranded commuters, damaged homes and businesses, and heightened concerns over the state’s flood management infrastructure. Communities in Victoria Island, Lekki, Ikeja, Gbagada, Mushin, Mafoluku and several other parts of the metropolis were among the worst affected as flash floods overwhelmed drainage systems.

The latest flooding has reignited criticism from opposition political parties, which argue that the recurring disaster reflects years of inadequate planning, poor drainage maintenance and delayed infrastructure development.

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expressed deep concern over the impact of the flooding, describing the situation as a recurring tragedy that continues to inflict avoidable hardship on residents and businesses.

In a response to enquiries by Daily Champion, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Dr. Christopher Odianarewo, said the government had repeatedly ignored warnings about deteriorating drainage infrastructure across the state.

According to him, blocked and poorly maintained drainage channels have continued to expose Lagos residents to preventable disasters whenever heavy rains occur.

The PDP maintained that it is unacceptable for Nigeria’s commercial capital to experience widespread paralysis after only a few hours of rainfall, arguing that the recurring floods are not merely natural occurrences but also consequences of inadequate infrastructure planning and maintenance.

The party further accused the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of placing greater emphasis on political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections than on addressing pressing governance challenges confronting residents.

It called for massive investment in drainage rehabilitation, modern flood-control infrastructure, regular desilting of canals, stricter enforcement of urban planning regulations and long-term environmental sustainability initiatives.

The opposition party also urged the government to immediately assess flood-prone communities, provide relief to affected residents and business owners, and commence urgent remedial works to prevent future occurrences.

Odianarewo said, “For years, the Lagos State PDP has consistently raised alarm through several press statements and public engagements regarding the deplorable condition of drainage infrastructure across Lagos. We have repeatedly warned that blocked, poorly maintained, and inadequate drainage channels would inevitably expose residents to avoidable disasters whenever rainfall occurs.

“Unfortunately, the events of June 28 have once again vindicated our position. It is unacceptable that in a state that prides itself as the economic nerve centre of Nigeria, even a few hours of rainfall can bring communities to a standstill, inundate homes and businesses, damage public infrastructure, and endanger lives.

“The recurring flood disasters witnessed across Lagos are not acts of nature alone; they are also a consequence of years of inadequate planning, poor infrastructure maintenance, and a lack of urgency by those entrusted with the responsibility of governance.

“Rather than concentrating fully on addressing the numerous challenges confronting Lagosians, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the ruling APC administration appear increasingly preoccupied with political activities and campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections. At a time when residents are struggling with failing infrastructure, rising economic hardship, and environmental challenges, the government’s priorities appear misplaced.

“Lagos deserves a government that places the welfare and safety of its citizens above political calculations. The resources of the state should be directed towards comprehensive drainage rehabilitation, construction of modern flood control infrastructure, regular desilting of drainage channels, strict enforcement of urban planning regulations, and the development of long-term environmental sustainability strategies,” he said.

Similarly, the Lagos State chapter of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) described the persistent flooding as unacceptable and largely preventable.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Ayodele Kazeem, said many Lagos residents continue to suffer significant economic losses every rainy season due to what he described as years of poor urban planning, inadequate drainage systems and weak environmental enforcement.

The APM urged the government to move beyond issuing seasonal flood warnings by implementing visible and sustainable flood-control measures, including expanding drainage channels, completing ongoing drainage projects and enforcing planning regulations to prevent encroachment on waterways.

The party also appealed to the state government to provide immediate relief for families and business owners affected by the flooding, noting that the prevailing economic hardship has made the impact of flood disasters even more severe.

While urging residents to avoid dumping refuse into drainage channels, the APM maintained that the primary responsibility for providing functional drainage infrastructure and effective environmental management rests with the government.

However, the Lagos State Government insists that significant efforts are already underway to address the challenge.

Following the flooding, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the immediate dredging and maintenance of 28 additional primary drainage channels across the state as part of measures aimed at mitigating future flooding.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, described the rainfall as an extreme weather event that produced an unusually high volume of water within a short period, overwhelming drainage infrastructure in several locations.

According to Wahab, the flooding experienced in Lagos was part of a broader weather pattern that affected several African countries as well as parts of North America on the same day.

He explained that Lagos presents a particularly complex hydrological environment because of its extensive network of lagoons, rivers, creeks and tidal water bodies, which naturally slow the discharge of stormwater into the Atlantic Ocean, especially during periods of high tide.

The commissioner said emergency response agencies were immediately deployed while continuous monitoring of drainage infrastructure and flood-prone locations remained ongoing.

He added that the state government has continued to invest in drainage construction, channelisation, desilting operations and other flood-control infrastructure as part of efforts to build a more flood-resilient city.

Wahab also stressed that residents have an important role to play by avoiding indiscriminate disposal of refuse into drains and canals, illegal reclamation of wetlands and construction on drainage alignments, all of which obstruct the free flow of stormwater and worsen flooding.

He noted that climate change has increased the frequency and intensity of rainfall across coastal cities worldwide, making sustained infrastructure investment and environmental compliance more critical than ever.

The commissioner advised motorists to avoid driving through flooded roads and urged residents, particularly those living in flood-prone communities, to pay attention to weather advisories and safety directives issued by relevant government agencies.

As Lagos continues to grapple with the realities of rapid urbanisation, climate change and aging infrastructure, the recent flooding has reinforced the urgency for coordinated action. While government points to ongoing investments and environmental challenges, opposition parties insist that stronger planning, faster project delivery and greater attention to residents’ welfare are essential.

For thousands of Lagosians whose homes, businesses and daily livelihoods were disrupted, the immediate priority remains effective intervention to reduce hardship, strengthen flood resilience and ensure that recurring rainfall does not continue to translate into recurring disaster.

For a better society

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