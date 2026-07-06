A vote for Edo special courts, public execution of kidnappers

The establishment of special courts to accelerate and conclude the trial of criminal cases involving kidnappers and cultists within two to three weeks by the Edo state government, and the readiness of Governor Monday Okpebholo to sign death warrants of convicted offenders promptly, are not only positive and decisive steps but capable of serving as strong deterrents to the rising cases of kidnapping and cultism across the state.

We believe that apart from sending the right signals to criminals daily tormenting people of the state that it isn’t business as usual, the measure has the potential to reduce the crimewave drastically, as those who take the lives of others now know that capital punishment and public execution at the popular Ring Road Benin City await them once caught.

Disturbing statistics of the increasingly deadly activities of criminal networks comprising kidnappers and cultists in Edo revealed that between March and May 2026, the State Police Command arrested 119 suspects and rescued 58 kidnapped victims during heightened operations against violent crimes.

Sadly however, behind the high figures, many individuals have been killed, families devastated by the sudden loss of bread winners, social and economic activities disrupted in some communities, while the surviving victims are demanding justice and adequate protection from the government.

Therefore, there are justifiable reasons for the radical push for the establishment of special courts exclusively for the adjudication of abduction and cult-related cases to strengthen the existing security architecture considering that experience has shown that arrests alone cannot deliver justice to the both the offenders and the victims. It is also common knowledge that cult groups too, often provide solid structures and fertile ground that can support such violent crimes as kidnapping and armed robbery.

The special courts according to government, are expected to provide a focused judicial structure for handling cases involving kidnapping and cultism. Also, with dedicated judges and a specialised mandate, such courts will reduce delays, improve case management and ensure that justice is served within two to three weeks.

Consequently, in our view, the worsening security challenges in parts of Nigeria which has triggered fear across the land urgently require out-of-the-box and proactive responses from every sub-national government including overhauling the justice system to substantially reduce killings, kidnappings, community invasions, attacks on schools, destruction of farmlands and the displacement of people from their ancestral homelands.

Truth is that for too long bandits, kidnappers and terrorists have operated with impunity and frightening confidence, exploiting weaknesses in law enforcement and slow wheel of criminal justice system that often fails to deliver punishment effectively and swiftly. So, Okpebholo’s new radical approach to crime control, no doubt will halt growing perception and confidence among criminal elements that the Nigerian State lacks the resolve to impose decisive consequences commensurate to their crimes.

In other words the Edo government has sent stern warning of its zero tolerance to criminal activities vowing that convicted offenders after their prompt session in special courts, since “justice delayed is justice denied”, must face the full wrath of law.

The reality now is that unlike what currently obtains when criminal litigations are delayed for many years, the novel approach by Edo government means that arrested offenders will be prosecuted effectively in the special courts while the judges are expected to deliver justice in record time without fear or favour as well as unnecessary legal delay.

It’s against this backdrop that we commend the Okpebholo administration’s bold and tough stance against criminality and violent crimes since assuming office on November 12, 2024. This started with the enactment of the Kidnapping Prohibition (Amendment) Law, that replaced the previous 2013 Law, which strengthened the legal framework against cultism through reforms to the state’s anti-cultism law, introduced tougher penalties for cult-related offences, sponsors of criminal groups and individuals who assist offenders.

It is worthy of note that the radical legal response against kidnapping, prescribing severe penalties for offenders, including the death sentence where victims lose their lives, demolition of properties used to harbour victims, life imprisonment for certain kidnapping offences and long terms in correctional facilities for accomplices had also laid a solid foundation for a holistic model in tackling crimes in the state which should be emulated by other governors.

Besides, speedy adjudication of criminal cases is in tandem with the view of some legal experts who contend that the effectiveness of any criminal justice system depends not only on the severity of punishment but also on the certainty and speed of enforcement coupled with the fact that when criminals know that their cases will be handled quickly and decisively, the deterrent effect of the law becomes stronger among them and result in crime reduction.

It is therefore not surprising that the government’s measures have received overwhelming backing by major stakeholders, including former governor of the state and senator representing Edo North in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole, and his counterpart in Edo Central Senatorial District, Senator Joseph Ikpea who maintained that the move would curb the rising cases of cult-related violence and abductions across the state.

For instance in throwing his full weight behind the proposal which we also agree with, Oshiomhole declared that kidnapping and murder fall within the category of state offences and it is constitutional for Okpebholo and the Edo State House of Assembly to replace the provision of hanging for convicted kidnappers in the enabling law with public execution through firing squad insisting that ‘’once that is done, those who don’t want to suffer such fate should not come to Edo state. So, we have to give him (Okpebholo) full support stressing that what makes ‘’diversity beautiful in every Federation is when different people approach the same issue from different angle based on their own evaluation of the situation’’.

Further contending that ‘’you can’t treat terrorists in the same manner that you treat petty criminals’’, the senator revealed that like the American Federation every state has a right to enact laws on punishment when it comes to state offences’’ which is exactly the path the governor and the state lawmakers have taken since kidnapping and murder fall within the state offences.

Defending the establishment of the special courts, the senator argued that even in the United States some states use electric chairs to execute condemned criminals, and after the September 11, 2021 terrorist attacks, the American Government bypassed civil courts and created Guantanamo Bay where they detained terrorists for a long period.

According to the records too, specialized courts are also in vogue in countries facing serious security threats among them Pakistan and Saudi Arabia where they have created dedicated judicial structures to fast track the handling of terrorism, organised crime and national security offences because the regular court processes are often overwhelmed by the complexity and volume of such cases.

So, we welcome the Edo government’s push to adopt a proactive approach of matching the speed of criminal investigations and arrests with an efficient judicial process capable of delivering timely justice to both the offenders and victims. This is in the overall best interest of the state considering that the primary responsibility of every government is the welfare and protection of lives and property of citizens.

Similarly, the proposed public execution of convicted kidnappers we strongly believe, is commensurate with the extreme brutality often meted out to victims of kidnapping and banditry, some of whom are sent to untimely grave in the glare of camera, as was the lot of the Oyo Mathematics teacher, Michael Oyedokun abducted from Community High School in Aholo-Esinele, Oriire Local Government Area and later beheaded by his captors.

However, we wish to sound a note of caution to judges in the temple of justice – Edo special courts that while discharging their duties, they should strive at all times to ensure fair trial of offenders, adhere strictly to due process and defend the rule of law up to the point of every conviction to avoid miscarriage of justice which will be the direct opposite of the good intentions of the government following the establishment of the first Special Criminal Court by the State Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, solely dedicated to the prosecution of cultism and kidnapping cases across the state. We charge the judges to be mindful of the British legal luminary Justice Lord Denning’s most celebrated admonition that: “Be you ever so high, the Law is above you,” which encapsulates the principle that no one, regardless of wealth, power, or status, is above the rule of law”.

For a better society

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