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Why relationship btw Plateau Govt, workers cordial- NLC Chairman

by Peter Anayo0334

Daniel Dauda, Jos

 

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Plateau State chapter, Comrade Eugene Manji, has described the relationship between the organized labour union and the State government under Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s administration as cordial.

Comrade Manji credits Mutfwang’s administration with resolving inherited salary arrears, ensuring timely monthly salaries, clearing decades of pension backlog while paying new retirees and making promotions regular and predictable.

He made the revelation while speaking with Daily Champion over the weekend as he assessed governor’s performance on labour issues since May 29, 2023.

“Mutfwang inherited salary arrears and other pending issues from the previous government and intervened quickly to resolve them.

“Since he took office, salaries have not crossed into the next month. Payment is usually made on the 25th or 26th”, Manji stated.

The NLC chairman further explained that the pension backlog had lingered for a long time and was a major pressure point for labour leaders.

He said the current administration cleared pension arrears from 1986 to 2009 at a go, using funds from federation allocation which the amount runs into billions.

“Phase II, covering 2010 to 2012, is ongoing. The government is also paying those who retired from June, 2023 onward concurrently to avoid accumulation of new pension arrears.

“Retirees from June 2023 have not faced the delays previous retirees experienced.Pensioners are paid before active workers. NLC supports this because pensioners are senior citizens with greater needs like hospital bills and other needs”, the chairman noted.

He also confirmed that workers’ promotions are now standardized and released every January as 2026 promotions were done since January.

“If a Ministry Department and Agency (MDA) has not promoted a worker, it is an internal issue not state government’s fault.

“There is no record that the workers have embarked on strike under the present administration on the Plateau, that is to tell you that the relationship is so cordial and we look forward to more consolidation,” Manji added.

 

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