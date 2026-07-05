PufferPay CEO, Ovaga, to Keynote Business Journal Fintech, financial inclusion roundtable

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PufferPay Limited, Mr. Emmanuel Ovaga will deliver the keynote paper at the 3rd Business Journal Fintech & Financial Inclusion Roundtable 2026 scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at Oriental Hotel, Lekki Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The theme of the Roundtable is: Fintech: Driving the Future of Digital Financial Ecosystem in Nigeria.

Mr. Emmanuel Ovaga is a graduate of Computer Engineering from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu State.

He is a technology entrepreneur and business leader with a strong track record in building and scaling innovative digital and enterprise solutions across Africa.

As the CEO of PufferPay, he drives the company’s vision to deliver seamless, secure and inclusive payment solutions tailored for emerging markets.

He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Pufferfish Technology Limited, a Pan-African IT and consulting firm specialising in software development, data analytics and systems integration for both public and private sector clients.

Under his leadership, the company has established strategic partnerships with globally recognised technology providers, including industry leaders in enterprise computing and analytics.

Pufferfish Technologies Limited has in a few years of its existence, birthed PufferPay, a fintech payment business created to enhance financial inclusion and payments facilitation in Africa.

PufferPay is created with best-in-class technology for transaction speed and security that guarantees top-range service delivery to its growing customers.

Reacting to the development, the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Business Journal Media Group, Prince Cookey said:

“Mr. Emmanuel Ovaga represents the next generation of tech leaders in the fintech space in Nigeria and Africa. His laudable accomplishments as the CEO of PufferPay Limited deserve accolades.

He has positioned PufferPay as a leading player in the digital financial ecosystem in Nigeria and emerging corporate tentacles across the continent. Accordingly, stakeholders attending the 3rd Business Journal Fintech & Financial Inclusion Roundtable 2026 would be looking forward to a robust conversation on the State of the Fintech market today and tomorrow.”

The Special Guests of Honour include Dr. Aminu Maida, Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) while Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) will Chair the event.

The Guest of Honour is Mrs. Ekeoma Ezeibe, President/Chairman of Council, NCRIB.

Distinguished members of the Panel include: Dr. Muda Yusuf, CEO, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Mrs. Idu Okeahialam, Group Managing Director/CEO, Royal Exchange Plc, Mr. Jide Orimolade, Managing Director/CEO, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, Dr. Obioha Oti, President, Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN), Mr. Sarafadeen Fasasi, President, Association of Financial Inclusion Agents of Nigeria (AFIAN), Chidubem Emelumadu, Ecosystem Lead (Africa), Lisk

The revolutionary success story of Moniepoint, Opay, PalmPay, Flutterwave and others in the digital payment system in Nigeria represents a positive expansion of the financial services sector in the country.

With millions of Nigerians and businesses lacking access to basic financial services, the importance of Fintechs remain sacrosanct in achieving substantial level of Financial Inclusion and expanding the frontiers of the industry.

According to AI Overview, Fintechs in Nigeria have revolutionised the financial landscape by dramatically increasing access to banking services, driving, for example, a 20per cent increase in financial inclusion and helping to bring the banked population to roughly 63per cent.

These firms have introduced faster, affordable digital payments, lending, and investment services, forcing traditional banks to adopt digital transformation.

On investment, AI Overview stated: “Fintechs in Nigeria dominate the tech landscape, securing 35per cent of total tech funding ($2 billion total) in 2024, with over 430 companies attracting roughly 36per cent of all African fintech investment.

Despite global challenges, the sector remains highly resilient, driven by high demand, with significant deals including Moniepoint’s $110 million series C.”

In January 2026, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) granted national licences to Moniepoint, Opay etc, giving them the regulatory authority to operate across the 36 States of the Federation.

The decision firmly underscores the great strides by Fintechs in driving Financial Inclusion and supporting sustainable economic growth in the country.

The 3rd Business Journal Fintech & Financial Inclusion Roundtable 2026 aims to underscore the positive contribution of Fintechs in deepening Financial Inclusion, expanding access to financial services and contributing to economic growth in the country.

Expected participants at the Roundtable include regulators, operators from key sectors of the economy, media and members of the public.