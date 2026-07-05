Obollo dynasty backs Chimaobi Eze for House of Reps ticket

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

The entire Obollo dynasty has resolved to support High Chief Chimaobi Benjamin Eze of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 House of Representatives election, declaring his candidacy an “Obollo project.”

The decision was reached at a meeting of the five clans that make up Obollo — Umuezejor, Amutenyi, Ugbabe, Ohulor, and Iheakpu. The assembly urged all Obollo sons and daughters to back Eze irrespective of party affiliation.

The oldest man in Obollo, Ozoemena Ezeme Onu, prayed for him and asked God to grant him success in the election and prosper him with long life.

Leaders at the meeting said it was Obollo’s turn to produce the HOR representative after Igboeze North LGA spent 12 years in the seat.

They said that when it was Udenu’s turn, noting that Orba community held the position for 12 years, with another three and a half years by a different Orba son.

They complained that despite Obollo’s population, the area has been denied federal positions since the start of the current democratic dispensation.

The assembly directed that every Obollo indigene aged 18 and above must obtain a voter’s card, saying that PVCs will be used as a basis for considering participation in Obollo activities and access to community benefits.

The meeting praised High Chief Eze and the ADC for offering himself for the position. They described him as a credible candidate and urged him to represent them well, saying the people have been eager for such representation.

The assembly resolved that representatives of each clan should take the message home that Obollo has decided to support “their own son” for the House of Representatives.

The meeting condemned ballot box snatching and disruption of voting during elections. Leaders warned persons involved in such acts to desist or face an “ancestral curse.”

They expressed concern that some Obollo sons have been involved in such activities in the past and agreed to resist any such attempts in the coming elections. The assembly said anyone identified will face necessary sanctions in Obollo to deter others.

For a better society

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