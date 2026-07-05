Nnamdi Kanu’s doctor arrested over alleged discrepancies in medical reports

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

Emeritus Professor Martin Aghaji, the personal physician of the convicted leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has reportedly been arrested.

According to human rights lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, Aghaji was arrested at his residence in Enugu.

Ejimakor, who disclosed the development in a post on X on Saturday, alleged that Aghaji was arrested on Friday but he didn’t particularly say which of the Nigerian authorities arrested Aghaji.

The lawyer further claimed that the arrest was linked to what he described as the professor’s “official harassment” following the issuance of a medical report on Kanu that allegedly differed from the medical report prepared by the Department of State Services, DSS.

According to Ejimakor, Kanu’s legal team is currently taking steps to address the matter.

He wrote: “BREAKING: Yesterday, Emeritus Professor Martin Aghaji, MAZI NNAMDI KANU’s personal physician was arrested at his residence in Enugu.

“This is the height of the official harassment he has been facing since he issued the medical report that did not comport with the DSS’s medical report on #MNK. The legal team is weighing-in at the moment. #JusticeForProfAghaji.”

As of the time of filing this report, the DSS and other relevant authorities had not made official report.

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