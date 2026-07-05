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NAWOJ celebrates AIG’s promotion, hails his exemplary leadership

by Peter Anayo0264

Nkechi David Iwuchukwu

 

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Anambra State Chapter, has congratulated Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Ikioye Orutugu, PSC, who was until now Commissioner of Police in the state, on his well-deserved promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

In a congratulatory message signed by the Chairperson of the association, Comrade Tochukwu Ifejika, the chapter described the elevation as a deserving recognition of AIG Orutugu’s exemplary leadership, professionalism, dedication to duty, and unwavering commitment to excellence in policing and public service.

According to the association, the promotion reflects the officer’s years of distinguished service, integrity, and remarkable contributions to the Nigeria Police Force, expressing confidence that he will continue to deliver exceptional leadership in his new capacity.

NAWOJ Anambra further prayed for divine wisdom, strength, and greater success as AIG Orutugu assumes his new responsibilities, noting that his tenure should be marked by outstanding service, justice, peace, and even greater accomplishments for the Nigeria Police Force and the nation.

The association also commended the senior police officer for his continued commitment to protecting lives and property, promoting justice, and strengthening public confidence in policing.

“We celebrate this outstanding milestone and pray that God grants you greater wisdom, strength, and success as you assume your new responsibilities,” the statement read.

It added that AIG Orutugu’s promotion serves as an inspiration to officers across the Police Force, demonstrating that hard work, dedication, and professionalism are always rewarded.

NAWOJ Anambra concluded by wishing the newly promoted AIG a successful, impactful, and fulfilling tenure, expressing optimism that he would continue to distinguish himself through selfless service to the nation.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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