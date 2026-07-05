NASS begins probe into alleged mismanagement of Jos Steel Rolling Company

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has commenced an investigation into the operations of Zuma Steel West Africa Ltd, the core investor in the former Jos Steel Rolling Company.

Daily Champion reports that the probe followed a petition submitted by former staff of the company, led by Mr. Danjuma Samuel Agbo, former Public Relations Officer of the Company.

The petitioners, numbering over 20, were present at the House of Representatives Complex, Abuja, for the first hearing on the matter.

In the petition, the aggrieved former workers are demanding a full investigation over alleged mismanagement, compensation, abandonment and violation of the privatization agreement by Zuma Steel West Africa Ltd.

According to the petitioners, “Over 10 years after Zuma Steel took over the company, there has been no meaningful operation. Instead, there have been reports of vandalism of critical assets, including armoured cables and other equipment.

“Earlier this year, members of the Plateau State Youth Council reportedly intercepted the movement of critical assets, allegedly being moved out of the company premises to an unknown destination”, they cited.

The petitioners also alleged total disregard for the terms of privatization and the maltreatment of former staff who were supposed to be absorbed into the new company, but have since been left in limbo and the harassment of some of the reengaged workers.

During the hearing, the Committee received responses from the Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE) and from Zuma Steel West Africa Ltd.

Meanwhile, the matter was adjourned to July 23, 2026, for further hearing to allow the petitioners to study the responses.

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