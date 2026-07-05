Enugu LG boss unveils office secretariat, 200-bed general hospital, others

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

Close to two years in office, Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State under the chairmanship of Hon. Ugochukwu Nwanjoku, has built two magnificent structures housing 60 offices, a clinic, legislative office as well as House for Chiefs.

Within the same period, the Council embarked on the construction of a 200-bed General Hospital, while it has also constructed a 4.4 kilometers road as well as procured over 15 new brand electric transformers and repaired 16 others.

The council chairman, Hon. Ugochukwu Nwanjoku made this disclosure when a monitoring team from NLC, Civil Society Organisation and the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ embarked on monitoring of development projects embarked upon by the council.

Nwanjoku represented by the town engineer, Engr. Felix Obasi during the projects tour, said that as a council they have achieved a great deal within a short time in office.

“Part of what we have achieved going to two years in office is infrastructure. We have erected two structures, the local government secretariat, one covering 32 offices and of course three houses, one represents councilors’ chambers, while the other two, one serves as House of Chiefs while the other hall downstairs serves as the conference hall for the civil servants. That’s for the first building. The second one houses 28 offices, all in suit. Each office has a personal toilet. That’s a modern structure. Down floor and the second building lies a clinic for the council where staff who possibly may fall ill while discharging his duties can be rushed to the clinic.

“That is the second building and away from that, we have also fenced the local government secretariat during our first two, three months in office. We fenced the local government right round. That’s part of our achievements,” he disclosed.

“In Oduma, we have started building 200-bed general hospital, the first of its kind for a local government to embark on. We are at the lintel stage and by December, that hospital will be ready by the grace of God and you can see the massive area of that hospital where it is situated; it is a very large scale of land measuring about 33000 square metres and we have even gotten it fenced.

“Away from this infrastructure, we have also built and completed 4.4 asphalted dual drainage system road, Obuagu, Ezinato, Amankanu Ohofia Road where we completed 4.4 asphalted road with drainage system double and then with street lights as well. That road, our target is that in the next one year, we shall link it to Nkerefi, about 11.2 kilometre road which we shall begin as soon the rains drop to begin to link it to Nkanu East local government area which is Nkerefi to boost economic activities in that zone and have inter local government relationship on that road.”

Speaking about their partnership with the state government on the construction of Green and Smart Schools, Nwanjoku said that they have made a lot of impact.

“We have fenced all the ten smart schools, created access road to all of them and then of course, provided water by building overhead tanks and also solarised the smart schools by installing all the street lights. Once it is 6.30 to 7, the smart school will be lighted up,” he said.

On health, the chairman disclosed, “We have also partnered with the state government to erect fence in all our PHCs. We provided boreholes where we found water. Two PHCs are at 90 to 95% completion which their fences were also undertaken by the local government, that is Nenwe Ward 1, Amoji Nenwe and Nenwe Ward 2, Agbada Nenwe. So, we believe in the next one month, we shall be done with the remaining PHCs in Aninri,” he pointed out.

The Council equally performed in the area of providing electricity for the communities.

“We have also procured for electrification over 15 brand new transformers and repaid 16 existing transformers in Aniri. We recoiled them, refilled them with oil and we restored them back to their chambers and then empowered them with National Grid.

“We saw that as not enough to serve our people, that informed our decision to procure additional 500 KVA and 300 KVAs. And as we speak, every community in Aninri received 300 KVA transformers and in Oduma Ward 4, we installed a 500KVA for Amankanu and to Ezinato Ohofia, my zone 500KVA, making it Oduma Ward 4, 1000 KVA transformers,” he said.

However, the monitoring team discovered during the tour that of the 10 Smart Green Schools allocated to Aninri LGA, seven are operational and receiving pupils. One project has been abandoned by its contractor, while the admission of children is yet to commence in two others.

The inspection also revealed mixed fortunes in the healthcare sector. Out of the 10 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres designated for the council area, only one is currently functional. Six completed centres have been overtaken by weeds and remain unused, while two are still under construction.

While the inspection highlighted significant progress in education and infrastructure, it also witnessed abandoned and non-functional public projects, raising concerns about the pace of implementation and the need to ensure that completed facilities are fully utilised for the benefit of the people.

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