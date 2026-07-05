Ecobank Nigeria wins Deutsche Bank’s Client Excellence Award

Ecobank Nigeria has been awarded the Client Excellence Award by Deutsche Bank in recognition of its outstanding performance, operational excellence, and commitment to delivering superior Institutional Cash and Trade Finance services.

The award recognises Ecobank Nigeria’s consistent achievement of high standards in transaction processing, service delivery, operational efficiency, and collaboration within the global trade finance ecosystem.

It further reinforces the Bank’s position as a leading financial institution providing innovative financial solutions that support corporates, financial institutions, and businesses engaged in domestic and international trade.

Receiving the award on behalf of Ecobank Nigeria, Coverage Head, Corporate and Investment Bank, Ecobank Nigeria, Segun Anjorin expressed appreciation to Deutsche Bank for the recognition, noting that the award reflects the Bank’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centric service delivery.

“We are honoured to receive the Deutsche Bank Client Excellence Award. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering seamless and innovative solutions that enable our clients to thrive in an increasingly interconnected global marketplace.”

“At Ecobank Nigeria, we remain focused on leveraging our extensive pan-African network, digital capabilities, and strategic partnerships to facilitate trade, improve transaction efficiency, and support economic growth across Nigeria and the African continent. We value our longstanding relationship with Deutsche Bank and look forward to further strengthening our collaboration in the years ahead,” Anjorin said.

Managing Director, Global Head of TFFI and Regional Head, Trade & Lending, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Deutsche Bank, Anand Jha commended Ecobank Nigeria for its exceptional service standards and operational excellence.

“The Client Excellence Award recognises institutions that consistently demonstrate outstanding quality, efficiency, and reliability in transaction banking operations. Ecobank Nigeria distinguished itself through its commitment to excellence, strong operational controls, and customer-focused service delivery that has created measurable value for clients and counterparties alike.”

“We are pleased to recognise Ecobank Nigeria’s achievements and appreciate the strong partnership we have built over the years. We look forward to continuing our collaboration in supporting trade, payments, and financial flows that drive economic development across Africa and beyond,” Jha said.

The recognition underscores Ecobank Nigeria’s continued investment in world-class banking solutions and reinforces its role as a trusted financial partner for businesses seeking efficient cash management, trade finance, and cross-border banking services.

It also highlights the Bank’s commitment to supporting economic development by facilitating seamless trade and financial transactions across Africa and the global marketplace.