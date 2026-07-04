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Nigeria needs God-fearing leaders to make progress – Gov Fubara

by Peter Anayo0395

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara (r), presenting a plaque to the World President of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Pastor Erton Kohler (L), during his visit to Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday.

 

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

 

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has said that Nigeria needs God-fearing leaders for the nation to move in the right direction and make meaningful progress.

Governor Fubara stated this when he received in audience the World President of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Pastor Erton Kohler; his wife, Andriene Marques Kohler; daughter Mariana Marques Kohler and a retinue of ministers of the church at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Fubara who hailed the Seventh Day Adventist Church for its contributions to education and the grooming of future leaders in Nigeria, expressed delight that the Church had, over the years, been investing in education at various levels and currently runs two universities in the country.

He commended the church for not only using its institutions to spread the gospel of Christianity but to groom future leaders for the country.

According to him, religion should not be just about defending one’s faith, but also about making a meaningful impact on the lives of people.

He said that by floating these educational institutions, the church has demonstrated the capacity to support Nigeria in the task of producing not only educated people but a breed of God-fearing leaders.

“Our country is where it is today because we lack the fear of God. If you have the fear of God, there should be a limit to what you can do because you understand the supremacy of God. But when God is not in your equation, you’ll go beyond the line and that is what has brought us to where we are today.

“So, I feel very happy that you are contributing to the development of our future leaders in this country. We need the right people being in the right place; prepared properly with good minds; that is what we need, not just in Nigeria but round the whole world,” he said.

Governor Fubara further observed that the absence of God-fearing people in high places to take the right decisions that could positively impact society has also given rise to other problems such as social inequality, poverty, corruption and criminality. According to him, Nigeria needs a system where the average parent could afford quality education for their children and a guarantee that upon graduation, the average child will have the capacity to compete favourably with anybody, anywhere in the world.

“If we have a situation where the little money that you’re being paid as a wage can also afford you quality healthcare and after working at least for 15-20 years, you have a roof over your head, tell me why you should be involved in any kind of crime? At that point, you’ll feel secured and this attitude of insecurity about the future that leads to all the social vices we have today won’t be there,” he said.

Governor Fubara expressed appreciation to the delegation for the visit and for their prayers for Rivers State, assuring them of his continued support for their programmes in the state.

Leader of the delegation and World President of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Pastor Erton Kohler, said he was in Nigeria for a special conference of the church during which thousands of the church’s ministers will be undergoing an empowerment programme to further equip them for the task of herding their flocks and serving the society.

He expressed gratitude to the Governor for the warm reception accorded his entourage, saying the memory of the visit will linger in his mind for a lifetime.

Kohler disclosed that the Church has over 24,000,000 members and more than 182,000 places of worship, spread across 212 countries of the world.

 

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