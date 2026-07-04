Nestle Nigeria Plc, 26th Edition of Milo School Basketball Championship Competition held in Lagos

Managing Director, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mr. Wasim Elhusseini;(middle ) with President of Nigerian School Sports Federation, Mrs. Olabisi Joseph; presentating check of 3 million Naira and trophy to the school that won the first position ( boys) .king Amakree Academy Obuama Degema Rivers State during the National Finals for the 26th Edition of the Milo School Basketball Championship Competition at National Stadium Sururele in Lagos on 2/7/2026… Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

The paticipant Schools playing basketball at the competition.

Male participating schools at the basketball Competition.

Managing Director and CEO of Nestlé Nigeria PLC is Wassim Elhusseini. ( 5th left) President of the Nigerian School Sports Federation, Mrs. Olabisi Joseph, and others in a group picture with disabled persons, during the National Finals for the 26th Edition of the Milo School Basketball Championship Competition.

Managing Director, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mr. Wasim Elhusseini;(middle ) with President of Nigerian School Sports Federation, Mrs. Olabisi Joseph; presentating check of 3 million Naira and trophy to the school that won the first position for girls Government Secondary school Gboko, Benue State, during the National Finals for the 26th Edition of the Milo School Basketball Championship Competition at National Stadium Sururele in Lagos on 2/7/2026… Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

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