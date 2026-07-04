Insurance Meets Tech names Nigeria’s 10 to watch insurance innovators driving the nation’s digital future

Insurance Meets Tech (IMT), Nigeria’s premier platform for dialogue between the insurance industry and the technology sector has released its inaugural 10 To Watch industry recognition framework that honours companies deploying technology to reshape insurance access and operational excellence across Nigeria.

Developed by Creato Urban, one of Africa’s most celebrated PR and marketing communications agencies, the 10 To Watch framework evaluates insurance companies across two equally weighted dimensions. The digital transformation depth dimension assesses the sophistication, integration, and ambition of a company’s internal technology architecture, while the market impact metric evaluates the demonstrable reach, accessibility, and relevance of digital innovation to Nigerian policyholders and the broader market.

The dual-metric methodology was designed to reward both operational excellence and inclusive growth, reflecting IMT’s conviction that technology in insurance must serve both efficiency and access equally.

The IMT 10 to watch insurance innovators are Zenith General Insurance Company Limited, Noor Takaful, Enterprise Life Assurance Company Nigeria, Rex Insurance Limited, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and CubeCover. The others are Cornerstone Insurance Plc, SanlamAllianz Nigeria, Leadway Assurance and Heirs Insurance Group

The survey named emPLE as the Most promising innovation yet. “emPLE earns the inaugural IMT “Most Promising Innovation Yet” recognition for an infrastructure ambition that stands apart from all other submissions to this year’s assessment”

Insurance Meets Tech (IMT) is Nigeria’s foremost platform for convergence between the insurance industry and the technology sector, convened annually by Creato Urban. Now in its fifth consecutive edition, IMT brings together regulators, insurers, technology companies, investors, and industry thought leaders to advance the discourse on digital transformation, innovation, and the future of insurance in Nigeria and across Africa. IMT 5.0 edition will be held on 18 September 2026 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.