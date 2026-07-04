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Gov Yusuf flags off distribution of subsidized fertilizer in Kano

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Champion Newspapers LTD
Agriculture

Gov Yusuf flags off distribution of subsidized fertilizer in Kano

by Peter Anayo0371

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has flagged off the distribution of about 150 truckloads of subsidized fertilizer to farmers across the 44 local government areas as part of his administration’s efforts to boost agricultural production and guarantee food security.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesman, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa on Thursday.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Governor Yusuf said the distribution of the fertilizer demonstrates his administration’s unwavering commitment to supporting farmers and strengthening the agricultural sector.

He noted that the intervention is designed to ease the burden of rising farming costs, increase crop yields and improve the livelihoods of farmers across the state.

The Governor charged local government chairmen to ensure that the fertilizer is distributed strictly to genuine farmers in a transparent and equitable manner.

He warned that his administration would not tolerate diversion, hoarding or any act capable of denying deserving farmers access to the subsidised fertilizer.

Governor Yusuf reiterated that his administration would continue to invest in agriculture through programmes and policies that promote food sufficiency, create employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth in the State.

 

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