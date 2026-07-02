Oyo abduction: NUT buckles, suspends strike as abductees remain in captivity

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has suspended its withdrawal of services across Oyo State public schools following renewed engagements with the state government and assurances over measures to improve security after the abduction of teachers and learners in Oriire Local Government Area.

In a statement jointly signed by the union’s Oyo State Chairman, Hassan Ajibola Fatai, and Secretary, Olukayode Salami, on Wednesday, the union announced that the suspension followed a directive from its national leadership after reviewing the prevailing security situation and considering appeals by the Oyo State Government and other key stakeholders.

The union directed all public primary and secondary school teachers across the state to resume official duties from Thursday, July 2, (today) 2026, bringing an end to the industrial action that was declared in response to the kidnapping of teachers and students in Oriire Local Government Area.

According to the statement, the decision was taken in the collective interest of teachers, learners and the general public after the government assured the union that sustained efforts were underway to secure the safe release of the abducted victims and strengthen security around schools and surrounding communities.

The union disclosed that the government had made several commitments aimed at preventing future attacks, including intensified rescue efforts for the abducted teachers and learners, the establishment of a well-equipped Joint Security Task Force to patrol vulnerable schools and access routes, continuous engagement with affected families, psychosocial support and rehabilitation for rescued victims and payment of gratuities and other entitlements to the families of deceased teachers.

Other commitments include strengthening the Safe School Initiative through public sensitization and early warning systems, improving emergency response mechanisms, addressing criminal hideouts, upgrading school infrastructure, tackling illegal mining and open grazing in forest reserves, enhancing community intelligence gathering, ensuring speedy prosecution of criminal suspects, improving the welfare of security personnel, and deploying technology to bolster school security.

The union commended its members, as well as the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) and the Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON), for their discipline, solidarity and compliance throughout the period of the industrial action, describing their support as instrumental in advancing the welfare and security of teachers and learners.

While directing members to return to the classrooms, the union urged teachers to remain vigilant, obey the law and promptly report any security threats within their schools and communities to the appropriate authorities.

The NUT reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the welfare and security of teachers, stressing that it would continue engaging the government until all outstanding concerns regarding the safety of teachers and students are fully addressed.

For a better society

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