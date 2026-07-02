Okpebholo says returned Benin bronze artefacts belong to Oba’s palace

Chris Akhabue, Edo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has described the return of the Benin Bronzes as a historic milestone for the Benin Kingdom, insisting that the artefacts belong to the Oba of Benin’s Palace and should not be politicized.

Governor Okpebholo stated this on Wednesday when he received the Director General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Olugbile Holloway, alongside the Consul General of Switzerland in Lagos, Conny Camenzind; Director of the Ethnographic Museum of the University of Zurich, Professor Dr Alice Hertzog; Curator at the museum, Dr Alex Malefakis; and other members of the delegation at the Government House in Benin City.

The governor commended the Swiss government and other stakeholders involved in the restitution process, describing the return of the artefacts as a significant moment in the history of the Benin Kingdom.

He said: “First of all, let me thank you for this moment because this is a defining history in our land. To me, there is no point in playing politics with what belongs to the palace.

“We have culture here. I believe in our culture. Those bronzes are not just bronze; they are symbolic and spiritual to our kingdom. Wherever they are, they will all find their way back to Nigeria to Edo State.”

Governor Okpebholo stressed that the Benin Bronzes represent the cultural heritage of the Benin people and should remain under the custody of the traditional institution.

“There is no point playing politics with them. They all belong to the Oba’s Palace. We have only one Oba Palace in Edo State,” he said.

Reflecting on the history behind the removal of the artefacts, the governor said the British expedition to Benin was driven by the global recognition of the greatness of the Benin Empire.

“The British that came here came for a reason. They heard something about the Benin Empire. That is why they came here. They found these things very interesting and took them out of this country to theirs.

“So now, I am happy that the Swiss Government has decided to say, ‘Yes, let’s return these back to the owners.’ I want to thank your government for taking this initiative in bringing these bronzes back to our palace.”

He added that the gesture, though significant, would attract greater goodwill and blessings.

“It might look small to you, but the blessings ahead are huge,” the governor said.

Earlier, the NCMM Director General, Olugbile Holloway, said the visit was to strengthen collaboration with the Edo State Government and mark another step in the international restitution of Benin artefacts.

“As you are aware, with the topic of restitution and the return of the Benin Bronzes, Benin is ground zero when it comes to that aspect, and the National Commission for Museums and Monuments is at the forefront of the battle for restitution,” Holloway said.

He added that the commission was working with the Palace and His Royal Majesty, the Oba of Benin, to ensure that more artefacts taken abroad are returned.

“We are working with the palace and His Royal Majesty to ensure that as many of these bronzes that found their way into foreign museums begin to come home,” he said.

Holloway disclosed that the delegation would proceed to the Oba’s Palace to symbolically present some of the returned artefacts to the Oba of Benin for ceremonial blessings.

He said all the artefacts returned by Switzerland had arrived in Nigeria and were currently in Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of the Swiss Government, Consul General Conny Camenzind described the restitution as a major milestone in the relationship between Switzerland and Nigeria.

She expressed pride in Switzerland’s role in the process, noting that the collaboration with the NCMM and the museums involved had been successful.

Camenzind said the restitution represented the beginning of a long-term partnership, adding that she expected the relationship between both countries to continue to grow.

Those present at the meeting included the Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa; Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, Esq.; Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, Esq.; Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prince Kassim Afegbua; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Musa Yakubu, JP; and other senior government officials.

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