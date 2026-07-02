NDLEA seizes 6,778.5kg of Canadian Loud at Lagos port

. As Marwa commends synergy with Customs, others

In a massive blow to transnational drug trafficking networks, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has formally taken custody of a staggering 6,778.5 kilograms of Canadian Loud, a strain of cannabis, recently intercepted during a joint examination of two containers by NDLEA operatives, men of the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies at the Apapa seaport in Lagos.

Speaking during the formal handing and taking over ceremony at the Apapa Port in Lagos on Wednesday, July 1st 2026, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) who was represented by the Agency’s Director of Seaport Operations, ACGN Ibinabo Archie-Abia described the seizure as a landmark moment in the history of inter-agency synergy in Nigeria.

“Through two major seizures recorded on 15th and 24th June 2026, we send a clear and unequivocal message that we are more determined than ever to dismantle organised criminal syndicates and drug trafficking networks operating within and beyond our borders”, Marwa stated.

The historic seizures were the culmination of painstaking months of intelligence-led operation spearheaded by the NDLEA Special Investigation Unit and the NDLEA Marine Intelligence Unit, working in close synchronization with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Nigeria Customs Service.

The NDLEA boss noted that, to evade law enforcement, the international drug syndicates utilized highly complex maritime routes, adding that NDLEA surveillance officers were however able to track the shipments across multiple continents before their successful interception.

According to him, “It bears stating clearly how these consignments moved. The first container, CAAU 7569127, departed Toronto on 16th April 2026. In an apparent attempt to evade detection, it was moved by rail to Montreal before being loaded onto the vessel Ghallow Express. It arrived at Tangier Med, Morocco, on 6th May 2026, where it was trans-shipped onto the Spartel Trader, which berthed at Tin Can Island Port on 27th May 2026. It was subsequently moved to the Global Bonded Terminal before being transferred by water to Apapa Port on 10th June 2026, where it was intercepted during a joint examination of the shipment between our men, our colleagues from the Customs Service and other security agencies.

“The second container, HAMU 3246311, departed Montreal on 1st May 2026 aboard the vessel Africa Express, before being trans-shipped onto the Algeciras Express on 15th May 2026 and arriving at Tin Can Island Port. Following discharge on 4th June 2026, it was moved to Apapa Port on 22nd June 2026, where it fell into the hands of our waiting officers.”

Marwa warned that the agency will not stop at mere confiscations but will aggressively go after the financial structures of the syndicates to ensure traffickers derive no benefit from their illicit trade.

“We recognise that the staggering profits generated by illicit drug trafficking continue to fuel crimes against humanity and against our nation, despite the devastating toll they take on individuals, families and communities. As such, we remain resolute. Our work does not end with seizure. We are committed to identifying, arresting and prosecuting those responsible, to confiscating their criminal assets, and to ensuring that they derive no benefit whatsoever from their illegal enterprise”, he stated.

He commended the synergy between the leadership and personnel of the two agencies.

“I commend, in the strongest terms, the dedication, professionalism and courage of the officers and men of the NDLEA, the Nigeria Customs Service and all sister security agencies who refused to look away and allow these dangerous substances to flood our communities. Your patriotism and unwavering commitment have once again proven that you are effective guardians of our maritime gateways.

“This success was made possible by the intelligence-sharing and operational synergy displayed by every participating agency. It is a powerful demonstration of what inter-agency collaboration, international cooperation and intelligence-driven operations can achieve in the fight against transnational organised crime and illicit drug trafficking”, Marwa added.

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