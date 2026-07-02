Gov Kefas releases N7bn to settle pension, gratuities

Emmanuel Awari, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Dr Abgu Kefas, has released over N7 billion for the payment of gratuities, death benefits and other retirement entitlements and sustaining monthly funding to clear outstanding arrears.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner of the Ministry of Information and Re-Orientation, Barr Zainab Usman Jalingo issue to journalists in Jalingo.

The statement read in parts, “A government that honours yesterday’s sacrifices is one that inspires tomorrow’s confidence.

“Gov Agbu Kefas continues to demonstrate that the welfare of retirees remains a priority, ensuring that those who served Taraba State receive the dignity and recognition they deserve.”

According to her, ” Every pension paid tells a story of gratitude and every gratuity released reflects a government that values sacrifice and honours years of dedicated service.”

She said that the present administration has continued to prioritize the welfare of retired civil servants through sustained funding of pension obligations.

According to her, the released funds have been used to settle pensions, gratuities, death benefits and other retirement entitlements. At the same time, monthly allocations have also been maintained to clear outstanding arrears to the retirees.

The government reiterated its commitment to ensuring that pensioners receive their entitlements promptly, as the initiative has broadened Governor Kefas’ agenda to improve workers’ welfare and restore confidence in the state’s public service.

She said the prompt payment of pensions and gratuities remains a key priority of Governor Agbu Kefas’ administration.

According to her, Governor Kefas remains committed to ensuring that retirees who dedicated years of service to the state receive the dignity, recognition and benefits they deserve.

“Since assuming office in 2023, His Excellency, Governor Agbu Kefas, has released over N7 billion for the payment of pensions, gratuity and death benefit, and other retirement entitlements, while sustaining the monthly funding to clear outstanding arrears.

“Every pension paid and gratuity released reflected the administration’s appreciation for the sacrifices and contributions of retired workers to the development of Taraba State,” the statement said

She added that Gov. Agbu Kefas remains committed to improving the welfare of retirees while building a more accountable and compassionate public service for all Tarabans.