FG launches 1st solar powered digital education platform

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Nigeria has unveiled its first-ever single-source digital education data system, with the Federal Government saying the new platform is designed for durability, offline access, and nationwide coverage even where power and internet are weak.

Speaking at the launch of the Digitalised Nigeria Education Management Information System, DNEMIS/NEMIS, on Wednesday in Abuja, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said the system marks a break from 16 years of manual, paper-based school census.

Alausa said NEMIS is “the first time in Nigeria’s history that we have such a platform, and it also addresses the issue of sustainability.”

Stressing the key durability and access features of NEMIS, the Minister said the platform does not require continuous internet. Data can be entered offline and uploaded when connectivity returns. It is also mobile-phone compatible for use at the school level.

He hinted that the Federal government is rolling out UBEC digital learning centres powered by solar energy. Each centre will have 20 to 30 computers and “sufficient power to operate independently,” directly addressing electricity gaps.

Alausa said 240,000 schools across Nigeria; pre-primary, primary, junior secondary, senior secondary, technical, public, private and religious, have been mapped, geotagged and geolocated using satellite imagery from the National Space Research and Development Agency. Each school now has a unique ID.

NEMIS will serve as a single source for student data, annual school census, safe schools, out-of-school children, school infrastructure, classrooms, computers, WASH facilities, and laboratories. Every learner is also assigned a unique Learner Identification Number (LIN), linked to the last five digits of their NIN. The LIN follows a student from primary school through JSS, SSS, tertiary, and to NYSC, the Minister explained.

“The number follows a student, making it easier to track educational progression into the future,” Alausa said. He added that the data will enable early intervention for dropouts and support social safety net programmes.

The Minister said the shift from manual to digital means annual census data is now available “almost in real time” instead of taking up to two years. As schools upload, data becomes immediately available at LGA, state, and national levels to guide resource allocation.

NEMIS is the foundation for the broader Nigerian Education Data Initiative, NEDI, launched weeks ago. The plan is to integrate WAEC, NECO, JAMB, tertiary institutions, and NYSC data, and later add labour market analysis to steer students toward employable courses.

“This forms part of the broader reforms being implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Alausa said, citing new NYSC streams like Teachers Corps, Medical Corps, and Public Service Corps.

On transparency, he said the portal is now open to citizens, researchers, and the media to track teacher-student ratios, classrooms, WASH, labs, and computers. “You can use this information to hold elected officials accountable,” he told journalists.

Alausa said the President has approved funding for Nigeria’s broader education data infrastructure, of which NEMIS is a major component. The Safe Schools module is live, with new modules for out-of-school children and education financing under development.

With full school mapping completed, offline access enabled, and solar-powered centres underway, the government says NEMIS is positioned to remain functional and relevant regardless of connectivity or power challenges

On his part, the Director-General of the National Bureau of Statistics, Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran, said NBS will serve as “an independent validator” of NEMIS data. Through its Integrated System of Administrative Statistics, ISAS, NBS will link directly to NEMIS via API for wider dissemination.

“NBS will continue collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Education,” Adeniran said. NBS personnel have already been deployed to support NEMIS and NEDI. The bureau is also mapping out-of-school children through household surveys to validate NEMIS figures using small area estimation.

On sustainability, he stressed: “This project is too important to be tied to any single administration. Because NBS is integrated into the system, we will continue to support and sustain it over the long term.” State-level committees will ensure continuous data generation and ownership.

He confirmed the platform’s offline capability and mobile compatibility, saying data “can be entered without internet access and uploaded whenever connectivity becomes available.”

Also speaking, the UNICEF Representative said the platform “will benefit every child in Nigeria” by helping identify out-of-school children, children with disabilities, vulnerable learners, and those facing learning challenges.

“UNICEF is delighted to partner with the Federal Ministry of Education… because quality education is central to children’s rights and future opportunities,” she said, noting that UNICEF supported the development of the platform alongside significant government investment.

Massimo De Luca, Head of Cooperation, European Union Delegation to Nigeria, said the EU is backing NEMIS under its Global Gateway strategy because “data is central to future transformation.”

“We also believe strongly in democratic participation and accountability. This project embodies those values,” De Luca said. He cited EU work in Kano, Sokoto and Jigawa and pledged continued support “for the long term, alongside UNICEF and our Nigerian partners.”

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