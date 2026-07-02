Ex-minister, Uche Nnaji, arrested over alleged certificate forgery

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

Former Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has reportedly been apprehended on Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on arrival from Enugu via a chartered flight.

It was gathered that the former minister was taken into custody on Wednesday at the airport.

Sources disclosed that Nnaji is expected to be handed over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for interrogation.

The ICPC had been on the trail of the former minister since he resigned from office last year following investigations that revealed he forged his academic certificates.

Nnaji had earlier denied reports suggesting that a court ordered his arrest, insisting that he is neither in hiding nor evading law enforcement authorities.

Nnaji’s denial followed a recent publication by Premium Times on an alleged court order linked to an investigation by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).