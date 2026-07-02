Abuja moves from gridlock to gateway, says Tinubu

L-R…Deputy Managing Director, CGC, Lv Haiming, Minister of Industry, John Owan Enoh, FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Minister of State, FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud during the commissioning of roads in Gaduwa District, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday praised Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike for his results, saying it is now undeniable that residents across all parts of the FCT are experiencing the benefits of government through finished infrastructure that directly upgrades daily living.

Represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the President made the remarks during the official unveiling of the fully completed Akinwumi Ajibola Street project. The work covers Internal Local Streets, ILS 16, 18, and 19, located in Abuja’s Gaduwa District.

Calling it a real-world example of the Renewed Hope Agenda, Tinubu said his government is prioritizing initiatives that solve Nigerians’ immediate, day-to-day challenges.

“We gathered to inaugurate a road, but the bigger picture is that we’re restoring connectivity. The comprehensive development of Akinwumi Ajibola Street is done and now open to traffic. Our benchmark is completed projects. This one is completed,” he stated.

The President recalled that Gaduwa residents spent years in difficulty. Though they had constructed houses in the area, there was no passable road to access them.

“For a long time, families in Gaduwa invested here in good faith, but they couldn’t drive to their own homes. During the rainy season, the area turned into a no-go zone. A capital city should not subject its people to that. Under Renewed Hope, we got to work, and today you can see the results on these streets,” he said.

Tinubu applauded FCT Minister Barr. Nyesom Wike for reshaping how projects are executed in Abuja. He credited Wike’s hands-on oversight, quick release of funds, and insistence on deadlines for the shift.

“Once the Honourable Minister reviewed the records and saw abandonment, he didn’t send another memo. He mobilized contractors back, set firm deadlines, and provided the money to meet them.

“You’ve redefined delivery standards in the FCT. You closed the chapter on funds paid with zero progress and inner roads left to decay. You’re extending growth beyond the central city into districts and the outskirts so no community is sidelined. You have my trust and my applause,” the President added.

He said the new road will ease movement, cut commute times, boost property values, and improve safety for locals with new drainage systems and street lighting.

Tinubu also called on citizens to safeguard the facilities by avoiding vandalism and keeping drainage clear of waste.

“This is not the end. From the city core to the area councils across the FCT, our mandate is to deliver what counts, reconnect what was cut off, and make sure taxpayer money delivers real value,” he noted.

Earlier, FCT Minister Barr. Nyesom Wike said the event was the 16th commissioning in a 31-day series of project unveilings marking President Tinubu’s third year in office.

He said the President gave a clear directive on taking office: every FCT district, whether central or on the fringes, must see a tangible government presence.

“You told us every district in the FCT must experience this administration’s impact. I can now say confidently that no district can say it was ignored. We’ve delivered in Jahi, Gwarimpa, Katampe, Guzape, Kwali, and now Gaduwa,” Wike stated.

The minister said the speed of delivery was made possible by strong collaboration between the Executive and National Assembly, which secured fast budget approvals and cash releases.

He also warned the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, not to name roads built by the Federal Government without authorization.

“If the Federal Government builds the roads, you must get approval before giving them names. Don’t wait for us to construct them before you tag them or use them to raise revenue,” he cautioned.

In her address, Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, called the commissioning another key step in rolling out the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She said the project shows the administration’s focus on citizen-centered infrastructure that improves transport, stimulates commerce, and lifts living standards.

Mahmoud thanked President Tinubu, Wike, the National Assembly, contractors, consultants, traditional leaders, security agencies, and Gaduwa residents for their roles in completing the project, and pledged that the FCT Administration will keep up the momentum on infrastructure across the territory.

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