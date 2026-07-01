Young Engineers NSE Ikeja Branch, visit to Marian Akintola senior citizens Care Home at Santos Avenue, Lagos

Chairman, The Nigerian Society of Engineers(NSE) Ikeja Branch, Engr. Nimot Muili; (4 right) presentation food items and materials to Chief Executive Officer, Marian Akintola Senior Citizens Care Home, Mrs. Busola Shogbamimy;(middle), Young Engineers Coordinator, NSE Ikeja Branch, Engr. Oluwatoyin Eniojukan;(4 left), Young Engineers Membership Officer, NSE Ikeja Branch, Engr. Kingsley Anyaene;(3 right), Young Engineers Welfare Officer, NSE Ikeja Branch, Agbeleye Okikiyesu;(3 left), Former General Secretary, NSE Ikeja Branch, Engr. Adegboyega Adeleye (left) and Others, during the Young Engineers NSE Ikeja Branch visit to Marian Akintola Senior Citizens Care Home at Santos Avenue, Abule-Egba, Lagos, on 29/6/2026.

From left: Young Engineers Membership Officer, NSE Ikeja Branch, Engr. Kingsley Anyaene; Young Engineers Welfare Officer, NSE Ikeja Branch, Agbeleye Okikiyesu; Young Engineers Coordinator, NSE Ikeja Branch, Engr. Oluwatoyin Eniojukan; Chief Executive Officer, Marian Akintola Senior Citizens Care Home, Mrs. Busola Shogbamimy; Chairman, The Nigerian Society of Engineers(NSE) Ikeja Branch, Engr. Nimot Muili and Secretary Ikeja branch, NSE, Engr. Al-Ameen Ahmadu, during the Young Engineers NSE Ikeja Branch, visit to Marian Akintola Senior Citizens Care Home at Santos Avenue, Abule-Egba.

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