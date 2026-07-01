Troops kill terrorists, disrupt bandit movements in Niger, Kaduna

. As Afenifere applauds Abiodun, Sanwo-Olu, IGP on security

The Nigerian Army says troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have neutralised several terrorists and disrupted attempted bandit movements during intelligence-led air operations in parts of Niger and Kaduna states.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Army said the operations, carried out by the Air Component on June 29, dealt a major blow to terrorists and armed bandits by targeting their movements within the Joint Operations Area.

According to the statement, the operation in the Dogon Dawa axis of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State followed credible intelligence, corroborated by human intelligence sources, indicating the convergence of more than 200 suspected terrorists on motorcycles.

The Army said aerial surveillance confirmed the presence of armed terrorists moving in groups before a large concentration of motorcycles was identified at a suspected refuelling point.

It said, “Acting on credible intelligence, corroborated by human intelligence sources, indicating the convergence of over 200 suspected terrorists on motorcycles in the Dogon Dawa axis of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, the Air Component executed a precision airstrike against the terrorists.”

According to the statement, “Battle Damage Assessment confirmed that several terrorists were neutralised, while others were observed fleeing with injuries towards the Kurugin Maidawa axis.”

The Army said the successful strike significantly disrupted the terrorists’ activities, degraded their operational capability and denied them the freedom to regroup for further attacks.

The statement added that in a separate Armed Reconnaissance mission in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the Air Component acted on intelligence that armed bandits were mobilising to launch reprisal attacks against troops following recent clearance operations in the Womba general area.

It said the Air Component intercepted three motorcycles conveying suspected bandits moving towards the Kamuku Forest after the suspects attempted to evade detection upon sighting the aircraft, successfully disrupting their movement.

The Army added that follow-up reconnaissance conducted in close coordination with ground troops revealed no further suspicious activity across the area.

It said the successful operations underscored the effectiveness of the Joint Task Force’s integrated air and ground operations in sustaining pressure on terrorist and bandit networks across the North-West.

The statement added, “The Theatre Commander commends the professionalism and synergy displayed by the Air and Land Components and reassures the public that Operation FANSAN YAMMA will continue to sustain offensive operations until all terrorist and bandit enclaves are dismantled and lasting peace and security are restored across the theatre.”

Meanwhile, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has commended Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and his Lagos State counterpart, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for their decisive response to the menace of banditry and kidnapping in both states.

The organisation also lauded the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, as well as the Commissioners of Police in Ogun and Lagos States, Bode Ojajuni and Tijani Olaiwola Fatai, for their coordinated efforts in tackling criminal activities along the Ogbere-Sagamu-Ore corridor.

In a letter titled “Afenifere Commends Security Chiefs and Governors for Decisive Action Against Banditry and Kidnapping on the Ogbere-Sagamu-Ore Road”, signed by its National Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, the organisation praised the Inspector-General for providing strategic leadership and intelligence-driven policing that has strengthened the fight against organised crime.

According to the group, the unwavering political commitment demonstrated by Governors Abiodun and Sanwo-Olu has created an enabling environment for security agencies to effectively discharge their constitutional responsibilities.

The letter, written on behalf of Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, Leader of Afenifere and Asiwaju of Yorubaland, stated that the prompt and coordinated response of the security chiefs and governors had significantly restored confidence in public safety across the affected areas.

Afenifere noted that the successful operation underscored the importance of purposeful leadership, professional policing and robust inter-state collaboration in combating violent crimes.

The organisation particularly commended CP Ojajuni for his operational knowledge of the Ogbere-Sagamu-Ore axis, while applauding CP Fatai for deploying operational resources, specialised equipment and logistics that contributed significantly to the success of the exercise.

Reaffirming its commitment to a secure South-West, Afenifere declared that the region would remain a hostile environment for kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements.

“The message is unequivocal: ‘Kò sí àyè’—there is no place for evil in Yorubaland. Those who seek to threaten the peace, security and prosperity of our people will continue to face the full weight of the law. The Yoruba people remain profoundly grateful for this exemplary display of courage, dedication and public service,” the letter stated.

It would be recalled that a joint security operation involving personnel of the Ogun and Lagos State Police Commands recently led to the rescue of five kidnapped victims less than 24 hours after they were abducted along the Ogbere-Sagamu-Ore Highway, while several suspected criminals were neutralised and others arrested during the operation.

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