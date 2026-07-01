Tinubu reforms NYSC: Civilian DG to head scheme, orientation extended to six weeks

President Bola Tinubu has announced sweeping reforms to the National Youth Service Corps, saying the 53-year-old scheme will now be led by a civilian Director-General and run a six-week orientation focused on employability, entrepreneurship and national service.

The President disclosed this on Wednesday in a post on his verified X handle, @ABAT, days after the Federal Executive Council approved what he described as “the most consequential reforms of the NYSC since its establishment in 1973.”

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, and Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, had briefed journalists after Monday’s FEC meeting on the new direction for the scheme.

“On the day I was sworn in as your President, I promised to create meaningful opportunities for our young people,” Tinubu wrote.

“For 53 years, the NYSC has served the cause of national unity. That mission remains important and must be preserved. But the Nigeria of today demands more. Our young people are nearly 70 per cent of our population. They are not a burden to be managed. They are the engine of the one-trillion-dollar economy we are building and the hope of this nation.”

He said the government is shifting the NYSC “from a mobilisation scheme into a national development platform focused on skills acquisition, employability, productivity and entrepreneurship.”

Under the reforms, the orientation programme will now run for six weeks in three phases: civic responsibility, leadership and values; career readiness, entrepreneurship, digital and financial skills; and specialised training aligned with a corps member’s academic background and career path.

The specialised streams will cover agriculture, health, education, technology, law, public service, infrastructure, the green economy, enterprise, the creative economy, and paramilitary/security service.

“Every corps member must leave NYSC better prepared for work, enterprise and national service,” Tinubu said.

On security, the President said deployment to “security-challenged states will be guided by risk assessment” and will prioritise indigenes, residents, graduates of institutions in those states, and those from neighbouring states within the same geopolitical zone.

He added that the call-up process will be technology-driven and primary assignments will be matched to skills, academic background and career stream.

In a major governance shift, the NYSC will now be headed by a civilian DG, supported by three Executive Directors, including a Security Services Executive Director who will be a military or paramilitary officer.

Orientation camps will be graded under a national certification framework, with states required to meet minimum standards. The Passing-Out Parade will also be rebranded as a “Graduation Ceremony” to reflect the new training mandate.

Tinubu commended Olawande, Bala Usman, the Federal Ministry of Education and the Reform Committee, and said he has directed the Ministries of Youth Development and Justice to begin amending the NYSC Act and subsidiary regulations.

“To every young Nigerian: this nation believes in you.

We are building a country worthy of your talent, you deserve attention and encouragement,” the President added.

For a better society

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