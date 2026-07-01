Tinubu approves N3.9trn for 27 road projects in 15 states

President Bola Tinubu has approved 27 road projects valued at over N3.9 trillion across 15 states as part of the Federal Government’s drive to improve road infrastructure nationwide.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed this on Monday while briefing journalists after the Federal Executive Council meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the minister, the approved projects span Adamawa, Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Taraba and Yobe states.

Umahi said the council approved the re-award of the 409 kilometre dual carriageway project in Niger State under the tax credit scheme to businessman Aliko Dangote at a cost of N1.8 trillion.

“Other major approvals include N276 billion for the dualisation of the Ilorin Ogbomoso Road; N265 billion for the reconstruction of the Iseyin-Eruwa-Agbesi Road linking Oyo and Kwara states; N217 billion for the dualisation of the old alignment from Ijaye through the Federal Government College to Ilorin Road with a spur to Akinmorin; and N116 billion for the 21-kilometre Abakaliki-Afikpo Road in Ebonyi State.

“The council also approved N110 billion for the Ogbomoso-Oko Illupu Road in Oyo and Osun states; N104 billion for the rehabilitation of Sections One and Two of the Ilorin-Omorin-Ebe-Kabba-Obajana Road in Kwara and Kogi states; N98 billion for the construction of the 30-kilometre Idi-Araba-Ayede-Olodo Road in Oyo State; and N92 billion for the rehabilitation of the Baban-Lamba-Sharan Phase Two Road in Plateau State,” he said.

The minister stated that other approvals include N86 billion each for the reconstruction of the Enugu-Abakaliki Road with a flyover and the Adikpo-Ajayi-Tese-Akpa Otukpo Road traversing Benue and Cross River states.

“Projects approved by the council further include N83 billion for the Jimeta Mayo Belwa Road in Adamawa State; N82 billion for the rehabilitation of Igbeti Road in Oyo State; N74 billion for the construction of the Igbeti-Soro-Kishi Road in Oyo State; N71 billion for the 52-kilometre Dabban-Makina Road in Niger State; and N62.99 billion for the Tungo-Karamti Road with five bridges connecting Adamawa and Taraba states.

“The council also approved N58 billion for the rehabilitation of the Yola-Hong Mubi Road Phase Two; N46 billion for the Amasiri-Okporojo Road; N34 billion for the 18-kilometre Ikere-Ekiti-Ijare Road linking Ekiti and Ondo states; N26 billion for a new flyover on the ongoing Trans-Sahara Road; N24.7 billion for the rehabilitation of the Kabba-Ifaki-Ado Ekiti Road linking Kogi and Ekiti states; and N21 billion for the construction of a flyover at Oko-Olowo Junction in Kwara State.

“Additional approvals include N15.7 billion for the construction of the Pacific Road linking Igbe Laara to Ikorodu in Lagos State; N15.5 billion for the 13-kilometre Badeku Jaiye Road in Oyo State; N15.246 billion for Phase Two of the Yola-Fufore-Gurin Road project in Adamawa State, covering an additional 20 kilometres after the completion of the first 17-kilometre phase; and N15 billion as augmentation for the 32.2-kilometre Gashua Road project in Yobe State, which was originally awarded in 2022,” he stated.

Umahi also said the council approved the full business case for the operation and maintenance concession of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and directed the commencement of reconstruction of failed sections along the Ibadan axis using concrete pavement.

The minister further announced that the first 118-kilometre section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway, valued at N137 billion, has been completed.

“The first 118 kilometres of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway, valued at N137 billion, has been completed,” Umahi said.

The road projects are as follows:

N1.8 trillion for the re-award of the 409 kilometre dual carriageway project in Niger State under the tax credit scheme to Aliko Dangote.

N276 billion for the dualisation of the Ilorin-Ogbomoso Road.

N265 billion for the reconstruction of the Iseyin-Eruwa-Agbesi Road in Oyo State and Kwara State.

N217 billion for the dualisation of the old alignment, Ijaye to FGC to Ilorin Road with a spur to Akinmorin.

N116 billion for the 21km Abakaliki-Afikpo Road in Ebonyi State.

N110 billion for the Ogbomoso-Oko-Illupu Road in Oyo and Osun States.

N104 billion for the rehabilitation of sections 1 and 2 of the Ilorin-Omorin-Ebe-Kabba-Obajana Road in Kwara and Kogi States.

N98 billion for the construction of 30km Idi-Araba-Ayede-Olodo Road in Oyo State.

N92 billion for the rehabilitation of Baban-Lamba-Sharan phase 2 Road in Plateau State.

N86 billion for the reconstruction of Enugu-Abakaliki Road with a flyover.*

N86 billion for the Adikpo-Ajayi-Tese-Akpa-Otukpo Road in Benue and Cross River State.

N83 billion for the Jimeta-Mayo Belwa Road project in Adamawa State.

N82 billion for the rehabilitation of Igbeti Road in Oyo State.

N74 billion for the construction of Igbeti-Soro-Kishi Road in Oyo State.

N71 billion for the construction of 52km Dabban-Makina Road in Niger State.

N62.99 billion for the Tungo-Karamti Road with 5 bridges between Adamawa and Taraba States.

N58 billion for the rehabilitation of Yola-Hong-Mubi Road phase 2.

N46 billion for the Amasiri–Okporojo Road.

N34 billion for the 18km Ikere-Ekiti-Ijare Road in Ekiti State and Ondo State.

N26 billion for the new flyover on the ongoing Trans-Sahara Road.

N24.7 billion for the rehabilitation of Kabba-Ifaki-Ado Ekiti Road in Kogi State to Ekiti State.

N21 billion for the flyover bridge at Oko-Olowo Junction in Kwara.

N15.7 billion for the construction of Pacific Road linking Igbe Laara to Ikorodu in Lagos State.

N15.5 billion for the 13km Badeku-Jaiye Road in Oyo State.

N15.246 billion for phase 2 of the Yola-Fufore Gurin Road project in Adamawa State, covering 20km after the completion of the 17km first phase.

N15 billion for the augmentation of a 32.2 kilometre road project in Gashua, Yobe State, which was originally awarded in 2022.

Full business case for the operation and maintenance concession for the Lagos Ibadan Expressway and the directive to commence reconstruction of the failed sections of the Ibadan axis using concrete.