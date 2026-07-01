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Business & Economy

Soludo approves framework to drive environmental action, investment

by Peter Anayo0140

Pamela Eboh, Awka

The Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC), on Monday at the Light House, Awka approved four strategic decisions aimed at driving environmental action, investment and digital talent development.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday by the state Commissioner for Information and Value Reformation, Dr. Law Mefor.

According to the Commissioner, the fourth EXCO meeting of Soludo’s second term again reiterated State of Emergency on the Environment.

The statement partly read, “The Council reaffirmed the state of emergency on the environment due to widespread environmental devastation.

“To enforce the order, all communities and businesses will observe a lockdown on Saturday, July 4, 2026, from 6:00am to 10:00am. The period is dedicated to the commencement of a statewide desilting and waste evacuation exercise.

“Movement will be restricted during these hours. Exemptions apply only to security agencies, health workers, ambulances, journalists, the fire service, and other personnel on essential duties.

The Council approved a N200 billion capital base for the Anambra Development and Investment Corporation (ADIC), with the state committing to invest up to 30% of the capital.

“The Council also approved the transfer of identified key state assets to ADIC. The Corporation will soon launch a government-private partnership to mobilise development funds. Effective immediately, ADIC will operate as a highly favorable platform for both individual and corporate investors.

The Council approved the Solution Innovation District (SID), to commence Code Anambra Talents Mastery Cohort 2. The approval follows the success of Cohort 1, the abundance of tech talent in Anambra, and the rising global demand for digital skills and innovation.

“SID is the Soludo Government’s hub for technology and innovation. It trains, incubates, mentors, and supports innovators, startups, tech companies, and entrepreneurs to deliver solutions for Anambra’s survival, growth, and technological future.

The Council approved the release of N315,460,777.41 for the restoration of electricity to parts of Uli community and the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Chinweoke Mbadinuju Campus, Uli. The contract was awarded to Urban Prime Nig. Ltd.”

 

For a better society

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