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Politics

Oborevwori lambasts contractors for shoddy job after 7 years

by Peter Anayo066

Barry Agbanigbi, Asaba

 

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori said he was disturbed by the slow pace of work at the Technical College, Irri in Isoko South Local Government Area, describing the delay in completing the project as unacceptable.

The governor, who paid an unscheduled inspection visit to the project site, lamented that the contract awarded in 2019 had remained unfinished after seven years.

Received at the project site by the chairman of Isoko South local Government Council, Hon. Warri Ovoke Friday, the Odio-Ologbo of Irri Kingdom, HRM Simon Wajutome Odhomo, Igbogidi 1; and former President-General Of the Isoko Development union (IDU) High Chief Iduh Amadhe, Oborevwori said the contractor had failed to demonstrate sufficient competence and commitment to deliver the project on record time.

Speaking with journalists after inspecting the project, the governor was not convinced by assurances that the project will be completed by August, noting that sufficient aspects of the work were yet to commence.

Oborevwori said, “I spoke with the commissioner and he told me he had reached out to the contractor, who said the project will be completed by August but from what I have seen here, I am not sure that timeline is realistic.

“The workshop have not even started, the landscaping will also take some time and some sections of the roofing are still uncompleted.

“What you see in front is different from what is behind the building, so I decided to inspect the entire project.

“I am not satisfied with what I have seen, the project was awarded in 2019 and it is a shame that after seven years, it is still not completed. The question is, what is holding the contractor back?”

The Governor described the delay in completing the project as unacceptable.

 

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