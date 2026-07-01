NRC issues permanent rail operating licence to Lagos govt for broader services

Blessing Taiwo

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), on Tuesday, granted the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) a permanent operating licence and a long-term Track Access Agreement to expand the state’s rail network and boost commuter services on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line.

The LRMT Red Line had begun passenger operations on 15 October 2024, with morning and evening peak services, following its inauguration by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The latest development gives LAMATA legal authority to operate passenger and freight services along the Red Line corridor between Agbado and Oyingbo while providing a stable framework for future rail expansion.

One of the immediate benefits of the approval is a planned increase in Red Line operations from the current nine daily trips to 24 trips by the fourth quarter of 2026, when additional rolling stock is expected to arrive.

A key component of the arrangement is the Track Access Agreement, which allows LAMATA to share NRC’s rail infrastructure for as long as it continues operations on the corridor. Alongside this, the newly issued 15-year operating licence extends beyond the Red Line, covering the Blue Line and every future rail line developed by LAMATA within the licence period.

The approval also streamlines future rail expansion. Rather than undergoing a fresh baseline licensing process for every new corridor, LAMATA will only require a final safety and operational inspection by the Government Inspector of Railways before commencing passenger services.

Speaking during the signing and presentation of the licence, the Managing Director of the NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, said the move does not mean that the Corporation is abdicating its statutory roles and responsibilities, but rather expanding its horizons and embracing the global best practice of encouraging multiple operators within a regulated rail system.

Dr Opeifa stated that the development reflects the enduring partnership between the NRC and the Lagos State Government and their commitment to modernising rail transportation and improving urban mobility.

“I recall that a little over a year ago, the NRC granted the Lagos State Government a temporary operational licence to facilitate the implementation of the Track Sharing Agreement, pending the issuance of a permanent operating licence following a satisfactory operational assessment.

“Today, we take another important step in strengthening that partnership by presenting a Permanent Operating Licence to the Lagos State Government through the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA),” he said.

Opeifa commended LAMATA for becoming the first subnational government in Nigeria to maximise unused operational windows on federal railway infrastructure to improve public transportation, expressing the hope that other states will take the same advantage of the Federal rail infrastructure as Lagos State.

He also stressed the critical role of railway infrastructure in driving economic development and ensuring efficient mass transit in major cities across the world.

In her response, LAMATA Managing Director, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo described the approval as the product of years of rigorous regulatory scrutiny and close collaboration with the NRC.

According to Akinajo, the approval enables LAMATA to maximise every available operational window on the Red Line corridor, thereby increasing service frequency and passenger capacity.

She disclosed that the authority plans to operate 24 daily services on the Red Line by the final quarter of 2026 after taking delivery of additional rolling stock.

“Each new train will be capable of carrying at least 2,000 passengers per direction, substantially boosting capacity during peak commuting periods.

“LAMATA already operates 94 daily trips on the Blue Line,” she said.

The LAMATA MD further reiterated the commitment of the agency to working closely with the NRC to enhance rail services and provide faster, safer and more reliable transportation for millions of Lagos residents.

For a better society

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