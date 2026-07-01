Nigerian men and their mental health (Another silent killer)

Victor TalksHealth

Depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts are not weaknesses. They are medical conditions. In Nigeria, where men are told to be strong, provide, and never complain, millions are carrying an invisible weight that is quietly destroying their health, their families, and their lives.

There is a sentence that has been spoken to Nigerian boys since childhood, repeated to them in homes, schools, and churches, delivered in a tone that suggests it is wisdom: “Man up.” It is said when they cry. It is said when they are afraid. It is said when they are overwhelmed. As they grow into men, they carry that sentence with them like a command — an instruction to suppress, hide, and endure whatever they feel, no matter how heavy it becomes.

The consequences of that cultural instruction are now visible in Nigeria’s public health data. The Medical Director of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital in Yaba, Lagos, Dr Olugbenga Owoeye, has stated that between 20 and 25 percent of Nigeria’s general population suffer from one form of mental illness or another.

The President of the Association of Psychiatrists of Nigeria, Professor Taiwo Obindo, has warned that Nigeria’s economic hardships — inflation, unemployment, insecurity, and displacement — are pushing more Nigerians toward mental illness. Against that backdrop, Nigerian men remain the group least likely to acknowledge their distress, seek help, or receive treatment before a crisis occurs.

What is mental health and why does it matter?

Mental health is not the absence of sadness or stress. It is the ability to cope with the normal pressures of life, work productively, form meaningful relationships, and contribute to your community. When those abilities are impaired over an extended period, mental illness is present, whether or not the person has been told so, and whether or not the person believes it.

The most common mental health conditions affecting men globally, and in Nigeria specifically, are depression, anxiety disorders, substance use disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). These are not character flaws. They are clinical conditions with biological, psychological, and social causes — as real and as treatable as malaria, hypertension, or diabetes. The difference is that we do not tell a man with malaria to simply “man up.”

How depression and anxiety show up differently in men

Irritability, anger, and aggression rather than sadness — many depressed Nigerian men are misread as “difficult” or “aggressive” when the underlying cause is depression.

Withdrawal from family and social life — a man who stops engaging with his wife, children, or friends may be experiencing depression, not simply being busy. Increased use of alcohol or substances — self-medicating to numb emotional pain is extremely common among men and frequently masks underlying depression.

Physical complaints: persistent headaches, chest pain, fatigue, or stomach problems with no medical cause often reflect psychological distress.

Reckless behaviour: excessive risk-taking, reckless driving, overworking, or gambling can be expressions of internal emotional pain

Loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities, including hobbies, sex, or socialising

Difficulty concentrating, making decisions, or completing tasks that were previously manageable

Why is it especially hard here?

Mental illness in Nigeria does not occur in a vacuum. It is shaped by specific economic, cultural, and structural forces that make the burden for men particularly acute.

The economic crisis has been devastating. A 2025 World Bank report found that more than 106 million Nigerians now live below the extreme poverty line. Afrobarometer found that 79 percent of Nigerians experienced high levels of poverty in 2024. Analysts writing in BusinessDay have noted that between 20 and 30 percent of Nigerians face mental health challenges directly linked to economic hardship. For men — who in Nigerian culture are almost universally expected to be providers, breadwinners, and problem-solvers — economic failure is not just financial. It is an assault on identity.

A 2021 study on suicidal behaviour in Nigeria identified individuals aged 25 to 34 as the largest group among reported suicide cases, with struggles rooted in a combination of financial pressure, hopelessness, and unmet societal expectations. These are young men — often educated, often ambitious — who cannot find work, cannot meet family obligations, and cannot say so without shame.

The “Japa” phenomenon adds another layer. Men who cannot leave watch peers depart and interpret their own inability to move as personal failure. Men who do leave face the disorientation of migration, the pressure to succeed quickly, and the grief of family separation, often with no mental health support in place.

Overlaid on all of this is Nigeria’s profound shortage of mental health resources. A 2024 PMC study found that Nigeria has only approximately 250 psychiatrists for a population of over 200 million people. That is one psychiatrist for roughly every 800,000 Nigerians.

There are fewer than 12 federal neuropsychiatric hospitals in the entire country. Costs of consultation and medication have risen sharply with inflation, pushing many patients toward prayer houses and traditional healers — which, for some, provide genuine community support, but which cannot replace clinical care for serious mental illness.

Nigeria’s mental health crisis by the numbers

20–25% of Nigeria’s general population suffer from one form of mental illness (Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba)

Only 250 psychiatrists for over 200 million Nigerians — one of the lowest ratios in the world.

7.9% of Nigerians report suicidal ideation in their lifetime (Scientific Reports meta-analysis, 2026)

Ages 25–34 are the most commonly reported age group for suicide in Nigeria.

Between 20–30% of Nigerians face mental health challenges linked to economic hardship (BusinessDay, 2025)

The National Mental Health Act was passed in 2021 — but implementation and funding remain critically inadequate

The stigma that keeps men silent

In a 2024 systematic review published in the journal Men’s Health, researchers from the University of Limpopo examined 47 studies on how traditional masculinity norms influence men’s willingness to seek mental health support. The findings were consistent across cultures: men who internalise traditional masculine norms — stoicism, self-reliance, toughness, emotional restraint — are significantly less likely to seek mental health care, even when they recognise they need it.

In Nigeria, these pressures are amplified by religious framing. Mental illness is frequently interpreted as spiritual attack, demonic oppression, or personal moral failure. A man who admits to depression may be told he lacks faith. A man who acknowledges anxiety may be told he is not trusting God. These interpretations are not simply wrong in a clinical sense — they actively prevent men from accessing treatment that could save their lives, while loading shame onto people who are already suffering.

The result is predictable: men mask their symptoms. They drink to cope, work themselves to exhaustion, become explosively angry, withdraw from relationships, or simply endure until they reach a breaking point. The breaking point, for too many Nigerian men, is a crisis: a marriage collapse, a sudden resignation, a public breakdown, or — in the worst cases — suicide.

What good mental health care actually looks like

Mental health treatment is not a single thing. It ranges from conversation with a trusted friend to formal psychotherapy to psychiatric medication, depending on the severity of the condition. For mild to moderate depression or anxiety, talking therapy — particularly Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), which helps people identify and change patterns of thought — has strong evidence behind it. For more severe cases, medication (antidepressants, anti-anxiety medications) prescribed by a psychiatrist can be life-changing.

In a Nigerian context with limited specialist access, community-level options also matter enormously. Regular physical exercise has been shown in Nigerian research to significantly reduce anxiety — a BMC Psychology study published in November 2025, based on 538 Nigerian civil servants, found that exercise at any frequency — daily, weekly, or even monthly — was associated with significantly lower anxiety scores. Social connection, religious community, peer support, and adequate sleep are all independently associated with better mental health outcomes.

Practical steps for any Nigerian man struggling right now

Name what you are feeling — exhaustion, sadness, hopelessness, anger, emptiness, anxiety. You do not need clinical words. Naming it is the beginning of dealing with it.

Talk to one trusted person — a friend, brother, pastor, wife, or mentor. You do not have to perform strength for someone who genuinely cares about you.

Move your body — regular exercise, even walking, is one of the most evidence-backed tools for reducing anxiety and depression. It costs nothing.

Reduce alcohol — alcohol is a depressant. It may dull pain in the short term but worsens depression and anxiety significantly over time

Sleep consistently — chronic sleep deprivation worsens every mental health condition. Aim for 7 to 8 hours in a dark, quiet space.

Visit a doctor — a GP or primary health care physician can refer you to mental health services. You do not need to go directly to a psychiatric hospital

Call the Nigeria Suicide Prevention Initiative (NSPI) helpline: 09080217555 (available 24 hours).

If a man near you seems withdrawn, angry, hopeless, or unlike himself — check on him. The question “Are you okay?” may be the most important thing you do today.

For the people around Nigerian men

This section is for wives, mothers, sisters, daughters, friends, and colleagues. The person reading this is thinking of a specific man right now.

One of the most consistent findings in men’s mental health research is that men are more likely to open up when someone else initiates the conversation — specifically, when someone they trust asks them directly and creates a space where vulnerability is safe. The question does not have to be clinical or formal. It can be: “You have not been yourself lately. I am not trying to pry, but I am here if you want to talk.” That sentence, said once and genuinely meant, has brought men back from the edge.

If a man you know has been drinking more than usual, has become unusually withdrawn or angry, has made comments about being tired of life, about not seeing the point, or about the people around him being better off without him — please do not dismiss it as stress or complaining. Take it seriously. Ask him directly. Sit with him. Help him find professional support if he is willing. And if you believe he is in immediate danger, do not leave him alone.

Conclusion

There is no version of strength that requires suffering alone. The man who asks for help is not weak. He is the one who understood the problem early enough to address it. He is the one whose children will grow up with a father who is present. He is the one who survives.

Nigeria’s mental health crisis is real, it is growing, and it is hitting men in the places they are least equipped to defend: in their sense of identity, their economic dignity, their families, and their silence. The system does not have nearly enough resources to meet the scale of the need. But you do not have to wait for the system. You can start today.

Talk to someone. Walk. Sleep. Put down the bottle for one night. Call the number below. Send this article to the man in your life who needs to read it.

Nigeria Suicide Prevention Initiative (NSPI) Helpline: 09080217555 Available 24 hours a day. Free. Confidential. You do not have to be in crisis to call. If you are struggling, that is enough.

Victor Aniogbu (Victor TalksHealth) is a Human Anatomist and Wellness Advocate.

He wrote in from Owerri.

For feedback, email– victortalkshealth11@gmail.com

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