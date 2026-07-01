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My presidency ‘ll unite Nigeria for robust human capital devt -Obi

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Politics

My presidency ‘ll unite Nigeria for robust human capital devt -Obi

by Peter Anayo0137

 

Mr Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Wednesday placed uniting Nigeria as his top priority for robust human capital development.

Writing on his X handle to unveil his vision for a “productive and prosperous Nigeria.”
Titled: ” My Vision for a Productive and Prosperous Nigeria”, Obi said, “when I decided to contest for the office of President of Nigeria, I pledged to place Nigeria on the path of unity and national transformation.

“Now, as the NDC candidate, I will, in the coming weeks and months, provide insights into the roadmap that I am confident will help curb abuse in government, halt the decline in the quality of life of Nigerians at all levels, and usher in an era of unity, peace, sustained progress, and prosperity.

“This vision is anchored on a commitment to unity, inclusion, social justice, equity, and the freedom of every citizen to pursue lawful dreams.

“Central to this proposed roadmap are significant reforms in education and healthcare, which are at the core of human capital development.

“A robust human capital is indispensable infrastructure for national progress. It serves as the fundamental capital upon which daily life, economic expansion, and the delivery of essential public services depend.

“They are foundational areas that we must reform with energy and determination if we are to reap the demographic dividend of our youthful population.

According to Obi, from the outset of my presidency, we will establish a task force dedicated to drastically reducing the menace of out-of-school children.

“We will place greater emphasis on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to support our drive for massive industrialisation, anchored on our agricultural endowments and value addition across value chains organised around industrial parks to be located in development zones across the geopolitical regions of the country.

“Funding and improved equipment of TVET institutions, through partnerships among government, the private sector, and social entrepreneurs such as faith-based educators, will facilitate apprenticeship opportunities in the private sector, similar to the German dual education system.

“The situation in which unemployment remains high while Nigerian entrepreneurs establish businesses elsewhere because skilled labour is scarce must be confronted decisively. Doing so is essential for the common good and for facilitating our transition from a consumption-driven economy to a production-driven one.

“Character and civic education, emphasising the values that foster trust—an essential ingredient for enterprise and leadership—as well as shared national values, will receive significant attention within the tripartite approach to governance that we propose.
A New Nigeria is Possible.”

 

For a better society

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