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Mr Uche Gbazueagu weds former Miss Onuora Odita in Lagos

by Peter Anayo071

L-r …MD/CEO, North-West Petroleum and Gas Company Limited, Dame Winnie Akpani: her brother Mr Uche Gbazueagu wedded former Miss Onuora Odita; Managing Director and CEO of Providus Bank, Mr Walter Akpani during the wedding of the couple at a reception Eko Hotel Lagos on 27/6/2026… Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

L – r… Princess Peace Igwe: MD/CEO, North-West Petroleum and Gas Company Limited; Dame Winnie Akpani: Chairman, Board of Directors, Keystone Bank Limited; Lady Ada Chukwudozie: Editor in Chief/ MD Champion Newspapers.Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, during Mr Uche Gbazueagu and former Miss Onuora Odita’s wedding held at the Catholic Church of Assumption, Falomo, Ikoyi.

L-r …Senator Daisy Danjuma: Mr Chuka Eseka, his wife Mrs Angela: First Lady of Ogun State Mrs Bamidele Abiodun: and Dame Winnie Akpani.

Chairman of the Occasion, Mr Chuka Eseka, his wife Mrs Angela, pose with the couple, Mr Uche Gbazueagu, his wife Onuora (middle).

L-r …MD/CEO, North-West Petroleum and Gas Company Limited, Dame Winnie Akpani: founder of Ashgrove Group, Mahmud Bamanga Tukur.

L- r… Dr. Ken Onyeali Ikpe: MD/CEO, North-West Petroleum and Gas Company Limited; Dame Winnie Akpani: Group Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc. Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe.

L-r… Dr Katia Ekesi: Chief (Mrs) Mary Inegbese and her husband, Atunwase of Lagos / Chairman, Ineh-Mic Motors, Chief Mike Inegbese.

L-r …Managing Director · NEPAL GROUP, Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma: Group Managing Director Fidelity Bank Plc. Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe: her husband Chief Executive of InsightRedefini. Dr Ken Onyeali Ikpe.

L-r… Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Dr Catherine Uju Ifejika: her daughter Mrs Chinenye, husband Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo.

Mr Uche Gbazueagu his wife Onuora (middle) with other guests . during the reception of their wedding at Eko Hotel in Lagos on 27/6/2026…Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

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