Modibbo Adama University clinches 2026 Nigerian Engineering Olympiad title, secures 50m

Immediate Past President (NSE) Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala(right) presenting an award to Modibbo Adama University.

Chinyere Ikeanyi

Modibbo Adama University, Yola, has emerged champion of the 2026 Nigerian Engineering Olympiad (NEO), carting home N50 million in prize money and the prestigious Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Education Centre of Excellence Building. The grand finale, held on Tuesday in Victoria Island, Lagos, spotlighted Nigeria’s brightest young engineering minds and underscored the growing push to translate academic innovations into tangible national solutions.

The University of Ibadan secured second place, winning N30 million and engineering equipment valued at N75 million. The University of Jos placed third, while the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, finished fourth. The four institutions were selected from 12 innovation teams that reached the final stage after a rigorous national competition.

Organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the Olympiad is designed to foster engineering innovation, strengthen industry-academia collaboration, and address Nigeria’s most pressing developmental challenges through homegrown technological solutions. Supported by the NCDMB, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Ltd, FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Ltd, and Enactus Nigeria, the competition featured student projects spanning security, healthcare, agriculture, and power sectors.

In a powerful message at the event, NSE President Mr. Ali Rabiu, represented by former President Mrs. Margaret Oguntala, urged industry leaders to back young innovators with funding, incubation, and patent support. “The future belongs to those who dare to create it,” Rabiu told the finalists. He described the Olympiad as a strategic investment in youth development, engineering entrepreneurship, and national growth. “Nigerian youths have ideas, but they need opportunities, mentorship, and sustained support,” he added.

The NSE chief reaffirmed the Society’s commitment to sustaining the platform, noting that many brilliant student projects historically remained confined to academic shelves without commercial pathways. “This initiative ensures those ideas do not die on the shelves,” he said.

Mr. Tosin Ogunmola, NSE representative on the Olympiad Steering Committee, echoed this sentiment. He explained that the programme was intentionally structured to bridge the persistent gap between academia and industry. “Engineering remains vital to national development, but we must move beyond theoretical exercises,” Ogunmola stated. He announced that all finalist entries would be uploaded to the NEO platform to attract potential commercial partnerships and investments.

The projects presented during the finale demonstrated creativity and relevance to Nigeria’s realities. Judges evaluated innovations based on originality, technical feasibility, potential impact, and scalability. Mrs. Alexis Emele, NCDMB’s General Manager for Human Capital Development, pledged the Board’s continued support. She revealed that promising innovations would undergo further assessment for commercialisation, with the NCDMB actively engaging stakeholders to secure sustained funding for such initiatives.

Representing Renaissance Africa Energy Company Ltd, Vice-President Mr. Igo Weli hailed the displayed projects as clear evidence of Nigerian ingenuity and creativity. “We are ready to partner with these innovators to improve industrial operations, create jobs, and drive economic growth,” Weli said. His remarks highlighted the private sector’s increasing willingness to invest in youth-led technological solutions.

In a significant boost for the winners, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Khalil Halilu, represented by Dr. Emmanuel Ajani, announced that winning teams would be integrated into NASENI’s Innovation Hub. They will receive comprehensive business support, manufacturing partnerships, and commercialisation opportunities. Halilu stressed the importance of moving research from laboratories to markets. “Collaboration across government, academia, and the private sector is essential if we are to realise the full potential of our innovations,” he said.

The 2026 NEO finale comes at a critical time for Nigeria, as the country grapples with challenges in energy, food security, healthcare access, and industrial competitiveness. Stakeholders view the Olympiad not merely as a competition but as a catalyst for a new engineering ecosystem—one that nurtures talent, rewards creativity, and channels intellectual capital toward solving local problems.

Beyond the cash prizes and equipment, the recognition and networks established at the event are expected to open doors for mentorship, funding, and market entry. Several participants expressed optimism that their innovations could soon transition from prototypes to viable enterprises, potentially creating employment and contributing to GDP growth.

The NSE and its partners have positioned the Olympiad as an annual platform that will continue to grow in scale and impact. With commitments from major industry players and government agencies, there is growing confidence that Nigeria’s engineering talent can drive the nation’s technological renaissance.

For Modibbo Adama University, Yola, the victory represents more than a trophy. It validates years of investment in engineering education in the region and places the institution at the forefront of Nigeria’s innovation drive. University officials are already exploring how best to utilise the prize money and the new Centre of Excellence to expand research capabilities and mentor the next generation of engineers.

As Nigeria looks toward a future increasingly defined by technology and innovation, events like the Nigerian Engineering Olympiad offer a hopeful blueprint: identify talent early, provide the right support structures, and enable young minds to build solutions that matter. The success of Modibbo Adama University and the other top institutions signals that when given the opportunity, Nigerian engineers are ready to compete on the global stage and contribute meaningfully to national development.

For a better society

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