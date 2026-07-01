Iloenyosi, Ifejika re-elected as FA chairman, vice in Anambra

FA Chairman in Anambra Chikelue Iloenyosi.

Pamela Eboh, Awka

The incumbent Chairman of Anambra State Football Association (AnSFA), Chikelue Iloenyosi, was on Tuesday re-elected for another term of four years.

Iloenyosi who had no opponent in the contest, won the 23 votes counted and was subsequently declared the winner by the Returning Officer, Darlington Okeke.

Johnson Ifejika was also returned as the Vice Chairman of the Association and a veteran sports journalist, Ralph Chidozie, was elected as a member

The election which was held at the AnSFA Elective Congress in Awka, also elected Obi Moneke to fill the seats of Anambra South Senatorial District on the board while Emmanuel Okeke and Nnamdi Igbokwe from Anambra North completed the slot of the Senatorial District.

The seats of Anambra South Senatorial District were filled by Ezoakor Donatus Mbaezue Micheal and Ijeoma Nwosu.

Speaking after the election, Iloenyosi appreciated members of the FA for renewing their confidence in him by giving him the chance to administer the game for another four years.

He promised to work with the Anambra State government and Sports writers in the state to ensure that football retained its place as the king of sports in Anambra.

On his part, the representative of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF at the election, Ibrahim Aminu while congratulating the winners of the new board, described the process as free, fair and transparent

He hailed Iloenyosi for the way he administered the game in Anambra noting his unopposed re-election was an indication of the acceptance he enjoyed among his colleagues.

Recall that Iloenyosi led board was elected in October 2020 but did not commence effectively until July 2022 when NFF directed him to assume office following the merit of his petition.

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