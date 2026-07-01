“Guard it like your future”: Tinubu hands over Gomani–Dafa–Yangoji road to Kwali communities

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told residents of Gomani, Dafa and Yangoji in Kwali Area Council, FCT, that the newly unveiled Gomani–Dafa–Yangoji Road now belongs to them, and keeping it intact is their duty.

Speaking through Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio at Tuesday’s commissioning, the President said government had delivered its end of the bargain with the road project. The next responsibility shifts to the people who will use it daily.

“This road is now yours. Guard it jealously” Addressing royal fathers, community heads, farmers, traders and youths of the three communities, Tinubu said: “To the royal fathers, community leaders, our farmers, our traders and the youths of Gomani, Dafa and Yangoji, this road is now yours. Guard it jealously.”

He warned against building or farming on the road’s right-of-way, urged residents to keep drains clear of waste, and asked them to report any vandalism without delay.

“Do not allow encroachment on the rights of way. Keep the drains clear of filth and report any attempt to vandalise any section of this road. Use it to grow your farms, use it to grow your businesses and your children’s future will be assured. The government has done its part. The next part now belongs to you, the people,” he added.

The President restated his government’s pledge to complete and sustain public infrastructure, stressing that abandoned projects are now history.

“The era of starting projects only to abandon them is over. We will fund, we will finish and we will maintain the infrastructure we are building. Every single naira of public funds must show up as value for the citizens,” he declared.

He noted that the completed road will ease movement to markets, schools, health centers and other economic hubs for the rural settlements. It is also expected to cut post-harvest losses and lift farm output.

FCT Minister Barr. Nyesom Wike, in his remarks, said the road reflects Tinubu’s instruction to spread development beyond central Abuja to outlying communities.

He disclosed that the contract was awarded in November 2025 and finished in under 12 months. “This road was awarded in November last year. Today is June 30, 2026. It was completed before 12 months. That tells you this is not rocket science. It is a commitment by the administration and a commitment by the contractor,” Wike stated.

The minister applauded the contractor for meeting the deadline and revealed the same company will handle the Gbazango, popularly called Arab Road, project in Kubwa, due for commissioning next month.

Wike also noted that Tinubu directed FCT ministers to engage communities before choosing projects. That approach, he said, ensured the infrastructure matched residents’ needs instead of top-down decisions.

He added that traditional rulers in Kwali had long pressed for the A2–Pai, Pai–Gomani and Gomani–Dafa–Yangoji corridor. “All the promises made to the communities have now been fulfilled,” he said.

The minister thanked the traditional rulers for backing contractors during construction, saying their support was key to delivering on time.

He then asked the President’s representative to officially open the road. The ceremony forms part of the FCT Administration’s 31-day rollout of projects under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

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