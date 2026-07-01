FG seeks collaboration with CSOs, security agencies to curb illicit arms

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

The Federal Government has called for stronger collaboration among Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the Armed Forces, other security agencies and citizens to curb the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons across the country, insisting that only a coordinated national response can effectively address Nigeria’s growing security challenges.

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The call was made on Tuesday at a one-day seminar organised by the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), South East Zonal Office, Enugu, with the theme, “Curbing the Proliferation of Arms in a Challenging Security Environment,” held at the 82 Division Officers’ Mess, Enugu.

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Addressing participants during the seminar, the Centre stressed that the fight against illicit arms proliferation requires collective action, noting that security agencies, CSOs, the media and citizens all have vital roles to play.

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“Our mission is to strengthen national security and public safety by coordinating efforts at all levels in collaboration with stakeholders to prevent and combat the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons in Nigeria,” the Centre stated.

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The Centre maintained that no security agency could tackle the menace alone, urging stakeholders to embrace partnership and information sharing.

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“The rest of the task is for all of us present to respond to the clarion call to partner and collaborate to achieve a safe society.”

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The Federal Government also called on the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, intelligence agencies and other arms-bearing organisations to deepen inter-agency cooperation by promptly sharing information on recovered and seized weapons in line with the provisions of the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Act, 2024.

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According to the Centre, collaboration among security institutions is complementary rather than competitive.

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“The functions are complementary and not competitive. We look forward to more robust collaboration with arms-bearing organisations to provide the Centre with information on seized and recovered weapons from operations.”

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It added that reporting recovered weapons to the NCCSALW does not diminish the operational achievements of any security agency but rather strengthens the country’s national database for effective arms control.

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The Centre equally appealed to Civil Society Organisations to complement government efforts through advocacy, public awareness campaigns, intelligence sharing and community engagement aimed at discouraging the illegal possession and trafficking of arms.

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It urged CSOs to mobilise communities towards promoting peace and security while establishing credible channels for reporting illegal arms movements.

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The seminar noted that the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons continues to fuel terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, communal clashes and other violent crimes across the country, with devastating consequences for national security, economic development and social stability.

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It identified porous borders, illegal arms manufacturing, arms smuggling, corruption, poor stockpile management and weak public confidence in security institutions as major factors responsible for the spread of illicit weapons.

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Calling for renewed commitment from all stakeholders, the Centre warned that the current security situation demands urgent action.

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“It is no longer business as usual. The level of insecurity is scary and we must checkmate it now.”

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It further urged security agencies to restore public confidence through professionalism, prompt response to distress calls and impartial enforcement of the law.

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“Let us restore confidence in the civilian population by discharging our duties diligently, responding promptly to distress calls, protecting whistle-blowers, acting impartially and being available at our duty posts. Let us make a difference.”

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The Centre concluded that uncontrolled possession of small arms and light weapons poses a serious threat to peace and national development, urging all Nigerians to support the Federal Government’s efforts by rejecting illegal firearms, sharing actionable intelligence and embracing a whole-of-society approach to combating arms proliferation.

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The seminar which had in attendance, security agencies including the Nigeria Army, The Police, The Nigeria customs, Road Safety and Civil Society organization among other stakeholders, ended with a renewed commitment by the Federal Government, through the NCCSALW, to strengthen collaboration with Civil Society Organisations, security agencies and other stakeholders in pursuit of its vision of building a professional and credible institution for the effective control of illicit small arms and light weapons in Nigeria.

For a better society

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