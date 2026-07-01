Enugu to conduct integrity test on smart schools, PHCs in 260 wards

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

Enugu State Government says it will embark on integrity tests on all the Smart Green Schools and Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres constructed across the state’s 260 wards to ensure they meet the required standards.

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, disclosed this on Tuesday, 30th June,2026, during an engagement with traditional rulers, Presidents-General of autonomous communities, labour and market leaders and other stakeholders on Governor Mbah’s infrastructural development in Enugu State held in his office in Government House, Enugu.

He said the inspection was part of Governor Peter Mbah’s commitment to delivering quality infrastructure that would stand the test of time and effectively serve the people as well as ensuring the security of the school children.

He explained that the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and relevant professionals would carry out comprehensive structural and safety assessments on all the facilities before they are commissioned..

Traditional rulers, labour leaders, Presidents -General, market leaders and other stakeholders during an engagement on Governor Mbah infrastructural development in Enugu State on Tuesday,30Th June,2026.

The SSG urged traditional rulers, Presidents-General and community leaders to take ownership of government projects in their communities by protecting them from vandalism and ensuring they are properly maintained.

Speaking with newsmen on behalf of the Presidents, the President-General of the Enugu State Association of Presidents-General, Arinze Ogbodo, commended the Mbah administration for extending developmental projects to every ward in the state.

He described the Smart Green Schools and Primary Healthcare Centres as transformative projects that would improve access to quality education and healthcare at the grassroots.

The President-General pledged the support of community leaders for the state government’s development agenda, assuring that they would continue to mobilise residents to safeguard public facilities and cooperate with government initiatives.

The stakeholders at the meeting appealed to the government to sustain regular engagement with community leaders, noting that such interactions promote mutual understanding, strengthen grassroots governance and enhance project implementation.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the government and stakeholders to review ongoing projects, discuss community concerns and reaffirm their shared commitment to accelerating development across Enugu State.

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