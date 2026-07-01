Bayelsa community protests neglect by oil firms

Elizabeth Vincent, Bayelsa

Residents of Biseni clan in Yenegoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa state on Saturday staged a peaceful protest against what they described as years of neglect, marginalization and exclusion from the benefits of oil exploration in their community.

The demonstrators, made up of women, youths and elders, blocked the only access road leading into the oil producing community, disrupting the movement of vehicles servicing oil facilities,the protesters accused oil companies operating in the area of exploiting their natural resources while leaving the community without meaningful development.

Carrying placards with inscriptions such as “No More Neglect, “We Deserve Development,” and “Oil Wealth Must Benefit Host Communities,” the protesters demanded improved infrastructure, employment opportunities for qualified indigenes, environmental remediation and greater investment in education, healthcare and other social amenities.

Community members alleged that despite decades of oil production, Biseni continues to suffer from poor road networks, unemployment, inadequate healthcare facilities and environmental degradation caused by oil exploration activities.

The protest also followed the arrest of some youths in the community a development that heightened tensions and prompted women to occupy the access road while demanding their release and calling for dialogue rather than intimidation,reports indicated that the blockade left several company vehicles stranded, while an altercation between protesters and security personnel reportedly resulted in injuries to some women.

Community leaders urged both the federal government and the Bayelsa state government to intervene, insisting that host communities should enjoy the benefits provided under the Petroleum Industry Act and other local content provisions.

Residents maintained that their action was peaceful and intended to draw attention to longstanding grievances over alleged neglect by oil operators.

As of the time of filing this report, officials of the oil companies had not publicly responded to the allegations while government authorities said efforts were underway to restore calm and facilitate dialogue between the parties.

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