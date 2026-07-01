ASUU issues 14-day strike notice in Imo, Anambra

Cosmas Chukwu with Agency report

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Owerri Zone, on Monday gave the governors of Anambra and Imo states a 14 day ultimatum to implement the 2025 Federal Government/ASUU Agreement or face an indefinite strike in two state-owned universities.

The union warned that academic activities would be shut down at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, and Imo State University if Governors Chukwuma Soludo and Hope Uzodinma failed to implement the agreement.

Addressing journalists at the ASUU Conference Hall of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, the Owerri Zonal Coordinator, Dennis Aribodor, lamented that more than five months after the implementation of the agreement began nationwide, the two state-owned universities had yet to comply.

Aribodor said the union had exhausted all avenues of engagement with the governments of the affected states, adding that both universities submitted the 2025 FG ASUU Agreement to their administrations in February 2026, in line with a directive of the union’s National Executive Council.

He said the National Universities Commission had also communicated the agreement to the governors, who are Visitors to the universities, as well as their vice-chancellors.

According to him, the agreement addresses issues including salary deficits, infrastructure development and staff welfare.

He said, “More than five months after the commencement of the implementation of the 2025 FGN-ASUU Agreement, ASUU Owerri Zone regrets to alert the general public and critical stakeholders in the university education system that the agreement is yet to be implemented in the state-owned universities in ASUU Owerri zone.

“The Owerri zone comprises Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam in Anambra State, Federal University of Technology, Owerri in Imo State, Michael Okpara University, Umudike, in Abia State and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, in Anambra State.

“The two affected state universities in ASUU Owerri zone are Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, owned by the Anambra State Government, and Imo State University, owned by the Imo State Government.

“Our branches in both COOU and IMSU, in obedience to the directive of the National Executive Council of ASUU, have submitted the 2025 FGN ASUU Agreement to their respective University Administrations since February 2026.

“This was done notwithstanding that the National Universities Commission had earlier communicated the Agreement to the visitors of the state universities (the Anambra and Imo State governors) and Vice Chancellors of the two universities for implementation.

“Despite demonstrations of good faith and engagement of university authorities, including the Governing Councils and University Administrations by our Union in COOU and IMSU, the implementation of the Agreement has not commenced in both universities. This is both bad and sad for the University system.

“While implementation has commenced in many state-owned universities, including those owned by Bauchi, Benue, Ekiti, Ogun, Osun and Sokoto states. It is saddening that such has not happened in Anambra and Imo states.

“ASUU Owerri zone therefore calls on well-meaning citizens of Nigeria, especially the traditional and religious institutions, civil society organisations, parents, student groups as well as critical stakeholders in the university education system to prevail on the visitor to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (the Anambra State Governor) and the visitor to Imo State University (the Imo State Governor) to commence the implementation of the 2025 FGN-ASUU Agreement to uphold industrial harmony.

“Continued delay of the implementation serves no useful purpose and only aggravates industrial tension within the affected universities. Failure to implement the agreement within 14 days, we are going to embark on an indefinite strike.

“ASUU Owerri zone cannot continue to watch while our members in State Universities are subjected to poor welfare conditions. Injury to one is injury to all! A stitch in time saves nine.”

Aribodor noted that while states such as Bauchi, Benue, Ekiti, Ogun, Osun and Sokoto had commenced implementation of the agreement, Anambra and Imo had yet to do so.

He warned that the continued delay was worsening lecturers’ welfare and fuelling the exodus of academics from universities in the South-East.

According to him, COOU currently receives about N180 million monthly from the state government, compared to about N600 million allocated by some states for university staff salaries alone.

“Continued delay serves no useful purpose and only heightens industrial tension in the affected universities.

“I don’t know why Anambra and Imo states should wait until there is industrial unrest before taking action,” he added.

The ASUU Chairman of COOU, Ibekilo Bruno, said the university requires about N300 million monthly to pay academic staff salaries.

Also speaking, the ASUU Chairman of IMSU, Stephen Oguji, said the university would require about N1 billion to adequately cater for the welfare of both academic and non-academic staff.

Oguji described the situation in the institution as pitiable, alleging that all financial expenditures were controlled by the state government through a single account, leaving the university management with little financial autonomy.

The Benin Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities had threatened to shut down academic activities in seven state-owned universities across Edo, Delta and Ondo states if the 2025 Federal Government/ASUU Agreement is not implemented in the July salary payment.

The affected institutions are Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma; Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko; Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa; Delta State University, Abraka; University of Delta, Agbor; Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba; and Southern Delta University, Ozoro.