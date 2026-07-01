ASCSN Distances Self From Plans To Sell Unity Schools

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Organized labour under the aegis of the Association of Senior Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, has rejected renewed efforts to sell Federal Government Colleges to Private Business Individuals, under the guise of Public Private Partnership, PPP.

Towards this end, the Union has called on well-meaning Nigerians to discard the plan, arguing that it will make quality secondary education inaccessible to millions of Nigerian children.

Reacting to the report that the Federal Government has approved the concessioning of King’s College, Lagos to Old Boys Association, the ASCSN stated that once that was done,the remaining 119 Federal Government Colleges would be shared by the political elites and their stooges and consequently kill the Unity School System.

In a statement issued in Abuja today,(June 1,2026), and signed by the National President, Comrade Shehu Mohammed, and the Secretary-General, Joshua Apebo, the Union recalled that the Prime Minister in the First Republic, Sir Tafawa Balewa in 1966,conceived the idea of setting up Federal Government Colleges to be models of secondary education where Nigerian children irrespective of ethnic,social and economic backgrounds of their parents will converge and interact in the schools and begin to see themselves as Nigerians.

“Thus,the first three Unity Colleges were established in 1966 at Okposi (later moved to Enugu)for Eastern Region, at Warri for Western Region, and Sokoto for Northern Region.

” Today, there are 120 Federal Government Colleges located in different parts of the Federation and they continue to provide quality education which make them first choices for prominent Nigerians to place their Children and Wards”, the Union added.

The ASCSN chieftains recalled that in 1978, as a Military Head of State, General

Olusegun Obasanjo started the crusade that Federal Government should not run secondary school,a project he continued to pursue when he became a Civilian President in 1999, and thereafter proceeded to disarticulate the junior arms of the schools, as a prelude to phasing out the Unity Schools.

“To checkmate the process,the Union engaged the Government in prolonged dialogues,carried out a 7-week strike, took the matter to Court and mobilized sister Union’s, students Unions,Parents/Teachers Associations,civil society groups, leaders of thought, religious leaders, traditional rulers, among others, to resist the plot to sell Unity Schools.

The struggle continued until July 2010,when President Goodluck Jonathan ordered the resumption of the junior components of the Unity Colleges and normalcy returned to the Unity School System.

“It must be realized that once education becomes a commodity only for the rich, it will be a violation of Section 18 of the 1999 Constitution as amended which stipulates that Government shall provide free,compulsory and universal primary education, free secondary education, free university education and free adult literacy programme”, the Union added.

According to the labour leaders, in the United States, there about 20,000 to 24,000 Government-funded secondary schools, in the United Kingdom,about 4,200 Government-funded secondary schools, while in Germany, there are about 8,900 state-run schools.

“All these schools are funded and run free.Since these are capitalist societies, we do not know where Nigerian Politicians got the idea from that Government cannot run secondary schools.

“We have always canvassed the view that Old Boys Associations and other private entrepreneurs who wish to own secondary schools can set up their own instead of angling to convert Unity Colleges, the collective patrimony of Nigerians into their private estates”,the Union leaders stressed.

The labour leaders stated that once these schools are taken over by private entrepreneurs, they will convert them and the vast expanse land thereof into hotels and shopping malls,to satisfy their insatiable greed.

They accordingly enjoined the Federal Government not to cede the Unity Schools to Private individuals but to sustain them as legacy inherited from the first Prime Minister, Sir Tafawa Balewa, and other previous Administrations.

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