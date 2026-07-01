Alleged coup: DSS arraigns 5 for allegedly concealing ex-Gov. Timipre Sylva’s whereabouts

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday arraigned five men for alleged conspiracy and failure to disclose the whereabouts of former Gov. Timipre Sylva of Bayelsa.

They were arraigned before Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court (FHC) on a two-count charge.

The five suspects are Reuben Ayuba, Musa Mohammed, Friday Paul, Paganengigha Anagaha and Ayebaifie Suobite.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sylva, who is at large, and six others are currently facing a trial in a sister court presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik over an alleged plan to topple President Bola Tinubu’s government.

He was alleged to have a financial link to the six suspected coup plotters presently on trial.

The suspects are retired Maj-Gen. Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, retired Capt. (NN) Erasmus Ochegobia Victor , Insp Ahmed Ibrahim, Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Kashim Goni and Abdulkadir Sani, listed as 1st to 6th defendants respectively.

The Federal Government filed a 13-count charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/206/2026, against the defendants.

Although Sylva, who is also a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources in the late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari government, is not named as a defendant in the charge, he is listed as being at large.

Meanwhile, after the five suspects were arraigned before Justice Lifu on Wednesday, they pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/299/2026.

The Prosecution Counsel, E.G. Orubor, sought a trial date to enable them to establish their case against the defendants.

Justice Lifu thereafter admitted them to N5 million bail each with two sureties each who must be residents of Abuja and provide their tax clearance certificates.

This was after the defendant’s lawyers, including Sunusi Musa, SAN, moved applications for their bail.

The judge adjourned the matter until July 22 for the commencement of trial.

In count one, the defendants were alleged to have, on or about April 28 in Abuja, became “accessories after the fact of felony by concealing the whereabouts of Timiprey Sylva, who is a fugitiva of the law.”

The offence is contrary to Section 519 of the Criminal Code Act LEN, 2004.

In count two, they were alleged to have conspired to commit a felony by concealing the whereabouts Sylva, who is a fugitive from the law.

The offence is contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act LFN, 2004.

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