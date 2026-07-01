2027 is a referendum on Nigeria’s democratic self-correction- NDC

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that the 2027 election is not merely a political contest; rather it is a referendum on whether the country is capable of democratic self-correction.

NDC said, “Whether the people who have been looted and impoverished for decades can still exercise the sovereign right to change their leadership through the ballot.”

Plateau State chairman of NDC, Comrade Solomon Ndam made the revelation while speaking to newsmen on Tuesday at the party’s Secretariat in Jos.

Comrade Ndam warned the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) not “kill democracy”, noting that APC would not have been in power if past leaders had acted the same way they were doing, as the chairman cited recent court case against NDC.

“We are seeing this in the ADC, SDP, PRP and others. Internal crises, sponsored divisions and court cases. Now we see it in NDC.

“The civil society, the Nigeria Bar Association and the media must demand transparency regarding the peace movement party. Who funds it? Who animated it after eleven years of dormancy” Who paid the filing fees?

“These are not conspiracy theories; these are legitimate questions of public interest in a democracy where judicial process have bein weaponized against the opposition”, Ndam noted.

The chairman further confirmed that NDC on Monday 29th June, 2026 filed an appeal against the ruling delivered on 26th June, 2026 by the Federal High Court Lokoja, Kogi State that was spearheaded by peace movement party.

“NDC filed appeal against the ruling as well as a Stay of Execution and Injunction which has been served with a covering letter to the INEC chairman to do what is right according to the law.

“The good news is that there is no court order to deregister the NDC. More importantly, our party has also been given the access code to upload its candidates which began yesterday (Monday 29th June, 2026) with our Presidential candidate in accordance with INEC timetable.

“We have between now and 11 July, 2026 to upload all National Assembly candidates, while those of Governors and State Houses of Assembly will end on the 17th of July, 2026”, he mentioned.

Ndam also disclosed that the Peter Obi presidential candidature represents something that frightens certain interest as he is not a product of the same machine that has recycled power among the same networks for the past three decades.

On Plateau, Ndam claimed NDC is well accepted on the Plateau due to Gov. Caleb Mutfwang’s failures in terms of project execution and commissioning, having spent 3 years in office.

“About 10% of Plateau citizens are in IDP camps due to insecurity and the government’s failure to protect the masses as the constitution demands.

“NDC is ready to respond to these failures and offers a new brand where “every life matters” and there’s “equal opportunity for everybody”, the chairman added.

For a better society

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