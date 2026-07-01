July 1, 2026
Trending now

Gov Diri moves to end IYC leadership rift

Oborevwori lambasts contractors for shoddy job after 7 years

Iloenyosi, Ifejika re-elected as FA chairman, vice in Anambra

ASCSN Distances Self From Plans To Sell Unity Schools

Modibbo Adama University clinches 2026 Nigerian Engineering Olympiad title, secures 50m

Bayelsa community protests neglect by oil firms

2027 is a referendum on Nigeria’s democratic self-correction- NDC

Enugu to conduct integrity test on smart schools, PHCs in 260 wards

NHRC pledges collaboration with CSOs to tackle stigma, gender based violence

2027: I have no apology for supporting re-election bid of Tinubu- Gov…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

2027 is a referendum on Nigeria’s democratic self-correction- NDC

by Peter Anayo0138

 

Daniel Dauda, Jos

 

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that the 2027 election is not merely a political contest; rather it is a referendum on whether the country is capable of democratic self-correction.

NDC said, “Whether the people who have been looted and impoverished for decades can still exercise the sovereign right to change their leadership through the ballot.”

Plateau State chairman of NDC, Comrade Solomon Ndam made the revelation while speaking to newsmen on Tuesday at the party’s Secretariat in Jos.

Comrade Ndam warned the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) not “kill democracy”, noting that APC would not have been in power if past leaders had acted the same way they were doing, as the chairman cited recent court case against NDC.

“We are seeing this in the ADC, SDP, PRP and others. Internal crises, sponsored divisions and court cases. Now we see it in NDC.

“The civil society, the Nigeria Bar Association and the media must demand transparency regarding the peace movement party. Who funds it? Who animated it after eleven years of dormancy” Who paid the filing fees?

“These are not conspiracy theories; these are legitimate questions of public interest in a democracy where judicial process have bein weaponized against the opposition”, Ndam noted.

The chairman further confirmed that NDC on Monday 29th June, 2026 filed an appeal against the ruling delivered on 26th June, 2026 by the Federal High Court Lokoja, Kogi State that was spearheaded by peace movement party.

“NDC filed appeal against the ruling as well as a Stay of Execution and Injunction which has been served with a covering letter to the INEC chairman to do what is right according to the law.

“The good news is that there is no court order to deregister the NDC. More importantly, our party has also been given the access code to upload its candidates which began yesterday (Monday 29th June, 2026) with our Presidential candidate in accordance with INEC timetable.

“We have between now and 11 July, 2026 to upload all National Assembly candidates, while those of Governors and State Houses of Assembly will end on the 17th of July, 2026”, he mentioned.

Ndam also disclosed that the Peter Obi presidential candidature represents something that frightens certain interest as he is not a product of the same machine that has recycled power among the same networks for the past three decades.

On Plateau, Ndam claimed NDC is well accepted on the Plateau due to Gov. Caleb Mutfwang’s failures in terms of project execution and commissioning, having spent 3 years in office.

“About 10% of Plateau citizens are in IDP camps due to insecurity and the government’s failure to protect the masses as the constitution demands.

“NDC is ready to respond to these failures and offers a new brand where “every life matters” and there’s “equal opportunity for everybody”, the chairman added.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Zulum denies endorsing ex-commissioner, Gubio for Gov bid

Peter Anayo

Ex-NNPP Southwest spokesman joins PDP

Peter Anayo

Abia Council Chairman Pledges People-Oriented Projects

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet Girişcasibom girişcasibomGrandpashabetgrandpashabetjojobetHoliganbetjojobetjojobetCasibomHoliganbetHoliganbetcasibomjojobetjojobet güncel girişmatbetcasibomdeneme bonusu veren sitelerMadridbetMadridbetMadridbetJojobetjojobetamgbahisHoliganbetjojobetJojobetjojobetgrandpashabetcasibomcasibomcasibomcasibomcasibom girişholiganbetBetpasjojobetcasibomJojobetbetciojojobet resmi giriş